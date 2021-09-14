Raiders Prematurely Celebrate Walk-Off Touchdown, Throw Interception in Red Zone

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs caught 5 passes on 7 targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in a 26-17, Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ruggs led the Raiders in receiving yards while tying for the team-lead in targets and receptions. His touchdown came on a 61-yard catch where he beat two Steelers defenders deep. The 2020 first-round pick has drawn 12 targets through two games with an average depth of 15.6 yards, which is 11th-highest in the NFL among players with double-digit targets. The Raiders will play the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO