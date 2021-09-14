CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders Prematurely Celebrate Walk-Off Touchdown, Throw Interception in Red Zone

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raiders staged a comeback victory over the Ravens on Monday night, but Las Vegas's win didn't come without its fair share of stress. Derek Carr and Co. appeared to have sealed the contest with a 32-yard completion to receiver Bryant Edwards with 7:16 remaining in overtime. The pass from Carr to Edwards appeared to end the contest as a touchdown was originally ruled, leading to players and coaches alike embracing on the field. But the contest wasn't over just yet.

