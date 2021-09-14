CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens-Raiders: What We Learned

By Todd Karpovich
 9 days ago

The Ravens dropped their first regular-season opener since 2015 with a 33-27 overtime loss to the Raiders.

Here's what we learned:

  • Lamar Jackson was able to make plays despite being under constant pressure. He started strongly but missed five consecutive throws in the middle of the game as the Raiders defenders ran through the tackles. Jackson had two critical fumbles in the fourth quarter and overtime that helped the Raiders win the game. Jackson completed 19 of 30 pass attempts for 235 yards with a touchdown. He also ran 12 times for 86 yards, including a 28-yard scamper late in the fourth quarter that allowed the Ravens to take a late lead. Jackson is going to have to be mobile if the offensive line doesn't improve.
  • Welcome to the NFL, Ty'Son Williams. The Ravens running back flashed in his first pro game. He scored a 35-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-1. That is the 4th-longest touchdown run by an undrafted player in franchise history, trailing only Priest Holmes (64 and 36 yards) and Gus Edwards (63 yards), according to NFL stats. The Ravens have five running backs on their 53-man roster and practice squad, but Williams will stay atop the depth chart this week. He finished with 65 yards on nine carries. Williams also caught three passes for 29 yards. The Ravens ran for more than 100 yards for their 40th consecutive game. Latavius Murray also had a solid game with an 8-yard touchdown.
  • The Ravens offensive line played poorly against the Raiders' front seven. The growing pains were expected since they didn't have much time with another in training camp because of injuries. Defensive end Maxx Crosby was in the backfield several times and was disruptive most of the night. Jackson, who was sacked three times, was able to buy a lot of time or the situation could have been a lot worse. Right tackle Alejandro Villanueva struggled most of the night and the Ravens had to give him more support in the fourth quarter, Guard/tackle Tyre Phillips had to carted from the field with a knee injury.
  • Baltimore safety Chuck Clark did an effective job on Raiders tight end Darren Waller. However, Waller took control in the second half and finished 10 receptions for 105 yards with a touchdown. Anthony Averett, who started for the injured Marcus Peters played well in his absence. Marlon Humphrey had another Pro-Bowl caliber performance and even lined up in the slot when the Ravens needed a play. However, the secondary faltered late and struggled to make tackles late in the fourth quarter and overtime.
  • The Ravens were able to keep pressure on Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr, early in the game and managed three sacks by Pernell McPhee, rookie Odafe Oweh and Patrick Queen. However, Carr was still able to make plays down the stretch and torched Baltimore's secondary. He completed 34 of 56 passes for 435 yards with two touchdowns. The Ravens could not get a stop with 37 seconds left that allowed the Raiders to drive down the field with no timeouts and kick the game-tying field goal. Las Vegas won the toss in overtime and marched down the field again but Carr threw an interception to Averett on third and goal. Jackson gave the ball back to Las Vegas on a short field and Carr threw a game-winning 31-yard pass to Zay Jones.
  • Slot cornerback Tavon Young had a rough night. He was targeted six times in coverage and given up five completions for 54 yards in the first half. No other Ravens player allowed more than two catches. He also had two costly pass interference penalties.
  • Devin Duvernay muffed a punt in the second quarter but was able to recover the ball with the Ravens leading 7-0. Duvernay had a nice 30-yard punt return in the third quarter that gave the Ravens solid field position and led to a field goal. He appears to be growing into the job, but Baltimore also might want to see what James Proche can do.

Comments / 0

RavenCountry

RavenCountry

