Lamarcus Joyner (torn triceps) to miss remainder of season

New York Jets Safety Lemarcus Joyner will miss the remainder of the season with torn triceps, per Ethan Greenberg of the New York Jets. (Ethan Greenberg on Twitter) It's a big loss for the Jets secondary that already is lacking notable talent and got torn up by Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Jets will be an easy secondary to target in fantasy this season, as they represent a surprisingly strong front-seven that could pose problems for opposing teams' running game which will in turn force teams to attack them through the air.