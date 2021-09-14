Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó: Albany Prize
For their landmark research that laid a foundation for the mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, Drew Weissman, the Roberts Family Professor of Vaccine Research, and Katalin Karikó, an adjunct professor of neurosurgery at the Perelman School of Medicine and a senior vice president at BioNTech, have been selected to receive the 2021 Albany Prize. The award, one of the largest in medicine and science in the United States, has been given for the last 20 years by Albany Medical Center to those who have altered and positively impacted the course of medical research.almanac.upenn.edu
