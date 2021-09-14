CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

HiPay: Availability of the 2021 first half financial report

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HiPay: Availability of the 2021 first half financial report. Paris, September 14, 2021: HiPay (ISIN code FR0012821916 – HIPAY), the fintech specialized in Omnichannel payment solutions, announces the availability of its legal document. The french financial report...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

B. Riley Financial (RILY) Announces Tender Offer to Buy 2M ADS of DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY), through its wholly owned subsidiary, B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("Purchaser" and together, "B. Riley"), today commenced its previously announced cash tender offer for the purchase of up to 2,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADS") of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: DDI) ("DDI"), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

SMCP - Bonds exchangeable into SMCP shares issued by European TopSoho

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bonds exchangeable into SMCP shares issued by European TopSoho. SMCP has been informed by official mail that GLAS, in its capacity as Trustee under the bonds exchangeable into SMCP shares issued in September 2018 by European TopSoho S.à r.l., has notified European TopSoho S.à r.l., the majority shareholder of SMCP with 53% of the share capital, of the failure to redeem at their maturity date on September 21, 2021 the EUR 250 million bonds exchangeable into SMCP shares and that European TopSoho S.à r.l. has until September 30, 2021 (inclusive) to remedy this default. To SMCP's knowledge, the shares underlying the bonds and pledged in this context represent 37% of the share capital of SMCP.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. At the close of business Wednesday 22 September 2021:. The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was. - excluding income,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Report#Linkedin#Euronext Paris#Streetinsider Premium#Isin#Fintech#French#Hipay Com#Hipay Group#Hipay#Vae Solis Communications
StreetInsider.com

Match Group (MTCH) Prices $500M Senior Note Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Match Group Holdings II, LLC (the "Issuer") has agreed to sell $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior notes due 2031 (the "Notes") in a private offering (the "Notes Offering"). The Notes Offering is expected to close on October 4, 2021.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Strix reports 'significant' increase in first-half revenues

Kettle safety and water filtration technology company Strix reported revenue of £54.7m in its first half on Wednesday, making for a “significant” increase of 57.6% over 2020, and of 24.6% over 2019. 12,481.39. 08:45 23/09/21. 0.95%. 117.21. 6,309.75. 08:45 23/09/21. n/a. n/a. 1,274.52. 08:45 23/09/21. n/a. n/a. The AIM-traded firm...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Uber revises third-quarter outlook after seeing first months of profitable adjusted Ebitda

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. rallied 4.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the updated its third-quarter outlook after the ride-share and delivery company saw its first months of profitability in adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in July and August. The company revised its gross bookings guidance range to between $22.3 billion and $23.2 billion from $22 billion to $24 billion. The company now expects adjusted Ebitda between negative $25 million and positive $25 million, after previous guidance of "better than a loss of $100 million," citing "strong improvements" in both Mobility and Delivery. For the fourth quarter, the company now expects adjusted Ebitda of between $0 and $100 million, compared with previous guidance of "adjusted Ebitda profitability," although there was still significant forecasting uncertainty. "They say that crisis breeds opportunity and that's certainly been true of Uber during the last 18 months," said Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi. "As a result, Uber is reaching an important milestone." Uber's stock has tumbled 17.3% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.2%.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ShareCast

Kape Technologies reports healthy first-half growth

Digital security and privacy software company Kape Technologies reported a first half of “strong” financial performance on Tuesday, with revenues increasing 61.9% to $95.5m. 6,309.53. 10:50 23/09/21. n/a. n/a. 1,274.12. 10:50 23/09/21. n/a. n/a. 2,235.70. 10:50 23/09/21. 0.71%. 15.86. The AIM-traded firm said there was strong growth in recurring revenues...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Inventiva’s 2021 First-Half Financial Results Presentation

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Daix (France), September 10, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that its management team will host a webcast to present the Company’s first-half financial results for 2021 on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Fundamentals for Startups: Roadmap to Scale Financial Reporting

We will discuss key financial reporting requirements for pre-revenue companies to help founders raise money and avoid costly mistakes. These topics include Cap Table Organization, Bank/Credit Card Reconciliations, and setting up financial systems for scale. Cassie Binford and Matt Medlin are CPAs and leaders of Clark Nuber’s team serving pre-seed,...
MARKETS
accountingtoday.com

CAQ reports on climate disclosures in financial reporting

The Center for Audit Quality released a report Thursday on the current requirements for public company auditors regarding climate-related disclosures and where they may be heading. The report, Audited Financial Statements and Climate-Related Risk Considerations, discusses the items that public companies are currently reporting and how that information is material...
ENVIRONMENT
ShareCast

Lookers reports strong trading after record first half

The company swung to an underlying pretax profit of £50.3m in the six months to the end of June from a loss of £36.5m a year earlier as revenue rose to £2.15bn from £1.57bn. Lookers said business was supported by strong consumer demand and online sales that helped it overcome...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
gamingintelligence.com

Strong first half for OPAP as online contribution soars

Athens-listed lottery and gaming operator OPAP has reported a 12 per cent increase in first half gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €570.1m, with its growing online casino business contributing €96.0m to the total. The company enjoyed a strong performance during the second quarter as GGR soared 120 per cent year-on-year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Lloyd’s reveals half-year financials

“Strong” is how insurance marketplace Lloyd’s describes its financial results for the first half of 2021. Here’s how Lloyd’s fared in the half-year (HY) period:. Underwriting profit/(loss) £1 billion. £(1.3 billion) Combined ratio. 92.2%. 110.4%. “In an uncertain world, Lloyd’s remains acutely focussed on supporting our customers when they need...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Accenture expects strong Q1 as Delta variant delays return-to-work plans

(Reuters) -IT consulting firm Accenture on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, expecting strong demand for its cloud and security services as companies delay return to offices due to the Delta variant. Shares of the Dublin, Ireland-based company, which has benefited from pandemic-related restrictions as more enterprises took their...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR. Pratteln, Switzerland, September 23, 2021 –...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Bristol Press

Bristol awarded Achievement in Financial Reporting

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol was recently awarded with the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada’s Certificate of Achievement in Financial Reporting. This certificate was presented for the city’s comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year end of June 30, 2020. Reports are observed...
BRISTOL, CT
gamingintelligence.com

Sports betting boosts Intralot first half revenue

Athens-listed lottery and gaming solutions provider Intralot has reported a 34 per cent rise in group turnover to €202.6m in the first half of 2021, with sports betting in the comparable period last year negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. After seeing solid growth during the first quarter of 2021,...
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend; 4.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Isabella Bank Corporation (OTC: ISBA) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, or $1.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 28, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy