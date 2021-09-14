CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aduro Clean Technologies to Host Investor Update Webinar on Wednesday, September 29th

 9 days ago

SARINA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB: ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies") is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels. The Company is pleased to announce that Ofer Vicus, CEO, and Abe Dyck, VP of Business Development, will be hosting an investor webinar on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

StreetInsider.com

Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line

Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line. Mechelen, Belgium, 23 September 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or 'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Reklaim CEO Interviewed on SNN Network

Killi rebranded as Reklaim on September 9th to align its brand more directly with its mission of allowing consumers to reclaim their data. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23,...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IHS Holding Limited (IHS) Files For up to $100M IPO

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) has filed for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world, providing our customers, most of whom are leading MNOs, with critical infrastructure that facilitates mobile communications coverage and connectivity for 596 million people in emerging markets, across three regions and nine countries. We are the largest independent multinational emerging-market-only tower operator and one of the largest independent multinational tower operators globally, in each case by tower count. As of June 30, 2021, we operated 30,207 Towers across five countries in Africa, three countries in Latin America and one country in the Middle East. We are the largest tower operator in six of the nine markets in which we operate and we are the only independent tower operator of scale in five of these markets."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Remitly Global (RELY) Prices 12.16M Share IPO at $43/sh

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), the mobile-first provider of remittances and financial services for immigrants, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,162,777 shares of its common stock to the public, consisting of 7,000,000 shares of common stock offered by Remitly and 5,162,777 shares of common stock offered by certain of Remitly's existing stockholders, at a public offering price of $43.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RELY." The offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Aduro Clean Technologies Obtains DTC Eligibility for Its Common Shares in the U.S.

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB: ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol "ACTHF", are now Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at Upcoming Oil Sands Conference and Trade Show

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE: ACT)(OTCQB: ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, will present its novel approach to bitumen and heavy oil upgrading at the Oil Sands Conference and Trade Show in Fort McMurray, Alberta on September 15th at 1:45 PM. The Company will also be exhibiting at booth 3323 in Exhibit Hall C.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Prices 8.33M Share IPO at $12/sh

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the pricing of initial public offering of 8,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. Brilliant Earth have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,249,999 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Global Water Resources (GWRS) Acquires Las Quintas Serenas Water Company

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Las Quintas Serenas Water Company located near Tucson in Pima County, Arizona. The acquisition is expected to add...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
StreetInsider.com

Cigna names new CEO of pharmacy benefit management business

(Reuters) -U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday named company veteran Eric Palmer as president and chief executive officer of its Evernorth health services unit that primarily houses its pharmacy benefit management business. The appointment comes as the health services unit, which was rebranded last September to Evernorth, has shown...
BUSINESS
KOLO TV Reno

Ford investing $50 million in Carson City company

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Ford Motor Company is investing in battery technology and recycling with a Northern Nevada Company. Ford and Redwoods Materials of Carson City will work together to "build out battery recycling and a domestic battery supply chain.". Ford says its $50 million investment is designed...
CARSON CITY, NV
StreetInsider.com

Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR. Pratteln, Switzerland, September 23, 2021 –...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Prices 1.84M Share Secondary Offering at $13.50/sh

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) a global provider of maritime transportation services predominately in the drybulk sector, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 1,841,962 ordinary shares by certain existing shareholders of the Company (the "Selling Shareholders") at a public offering price of $13.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $24,866,487. The Offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Grindrod Shipping is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.
MARKETS
irei.com

WEBINAR: NFI-ODCE Index — Mid-year update

Institutional Real Estate, Inc., hosted its fourth webinar on the NFI-ODCE Index on Sept. 15. With more than 400 participants, Geoffrey Dohrmann, executive chairman and CEO of Institutional Real Estate, Inc., and Garrett Zdolshek, portfolio manager of Investors Diversified Realty, discuss current events of the index. "Each quarter we try...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Announces Cash Tender Offer for Remaining 49.99% Interest in Zardoya Otis

Otis Worldwide Corporation ("Otis") (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company, today announced a tender offer through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Opal Spanish Holdings, S.A.U., for all of the shares it does not currently own of Zardoya Otis, S.A. ("Zardoya Otis" or the "Company") for an offer price of €7.00 in cash, with the intention to delist Zardoya Otis subsequent to the tender. The offer price represents a premium of 28.9% to the Company's 1-month volume weighted average price implying a total equity value for Zardoya Otis, including Otis' existing interest, of €3.3 billion.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Santoli’s Wednesday market notes: Investors buy the dip, but the path for September is uncertain

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics. The market is making a bid to disturb a couple of persistent patterns that we and many, many others have observed: the "sell the open" intraday weakness and the tendency for the S&P 500 to be weak into the 18th/19th of a month coinciding with options/futures expiration.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Match Group (MTCH) Prices $500M Senior Note Offering

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Match Group Holdings II, LLC (the "Issuer") has agreed to sell $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior notes due 2031 (the "Notes") in a private offering (the "Notes Offering"). The Notes Offering is expected to close on October 4, 2021.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Planning To Make Significant Changes To Its Supply Chain

General Motors is planning to make significant changes to its supply chain in the wake of the semiconductor chip shortage, which has already cut 800,000 vehicles from the automaker's planned production so far this year. GM CEO Mary Barra revealed the automaker's plan to overhaul its supply chain in a...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Drilling Intersects 10.77% Zn+Pb and 14.5 g/t Ag at the Akie Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / ZincX Resources Corp. ("ZincX Resources" or the "Company")(TSXV:ZNX) is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from the first hole of the 2021 diamond drilling program targeting the Cardiac Creek deposit.
INDUSTRY

