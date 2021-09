In typography, a pair of quotation marks were traditionally oriented toward one another. They look like this:. As computers became popular in the mid-twentieth century, the orientation was often abandoned. The original character set of computers didn't have much room to spare, so it makes sense that two double-quotes and two single-quotes were reduced down to just one of each in the ASCII specification. These days the common character set is Unicode, with plenty of space for lots of fancy quotation marks and apostrophes, but many people have become used to the minimalism of just one character for both opening and closing quotes. Besides that, computers actually see the different kinds of quotation marks and apostrophes as distinct characters. In other words, to a copmuter the right double quote is different from the left double quote or a straight quote.

