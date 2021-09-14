Greenbriar Capital Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement
Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement announced on July 19, 2021 and increased on September 7, 2021. Greenbriar has issued 878,970 units (the "Units") at a price of $1.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,450,301. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to acquire one additional share in the capital of Greenbriar at a price of $2.00 for a period of two years.
