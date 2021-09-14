CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Greenbriar Capital Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement announced on July 19, 2021 and increased on September 7, 2021. Greenbriar has issued 878,970 units (the "Units") at a price of $1.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,450,301. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to acquire one additional share in the capital of Greenbriar at a price of $2.00 for a period of two years.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
clevelandstar.com

Fury Announces CAD$5,025,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX: FURY)(NYSE American: FURY) ('Fury' or the 'Company') has arranged a private placement for approximately CAD$5.025 million dollars from the sale of 6.7 million units of the Company at a price of CAD$0.75 per Unit (the 'Placement'). Each Unit will consist of one common share of Fury (a 'Common Share') and one common share purchase warrant (each, a 'Warrant').
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Portofino Arranges $500,000 Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing for $500,000 priced at $0.08 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant shall have a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.12 during the term. Closing will be subject to TSXV Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Grom Social Raises $4.4M Via Private Placement Of Convertible Notes At Premium

Social media and family entertainment company Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROM) closed a $4.4 million private placement. The placement involved a 10% original issue discount convertible note of $4.4 million with an 18-month maturity and a fixed conversion price of $4.20 per share and five-year warrants to purchase 0.81 million shares at an exercise price of $4.20 per share. The conversion price implies a 55.6% premium to Grom's September 14 closing price of $2.70.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cyren Announces $10.2 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium to Market

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN), today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and other accredited investors to raise approximately $10.2 million through the issuance of 14,152,779 of its ordinary shares (or ordinary share equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to 14,152,779 ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $0.72 per share (or ordinary share equivalent) and associated warrant, in a private placement priced "at-the-market" under Nasdaq Rules. The warrants will have a term of three and one-half years, be exercisable immediately following the issuance date and have an exercise price of $0.60 per ordinary share.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Capital#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Grb#Gebrf#Units#The Private Placement#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Company
dallassun.com

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE: BM5) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement and provide a corporate update in regards to its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the ' Kinsley Mountain Project '), located in southeast Elko County, Nevada.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Quaterra Resources Completes US$1.5 Million First Tranche of Private Placement and Appoints New Board Members

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - Quaterra Resources Inc.(TSXV: QTA) (OTCQB: QTRRF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the first tranche, the Company has issued 26,105,833 units ("Units") at a price of US$0.06 (C$0.075) per Unit for gross proceeds of US$1,566,350 (C$1,957,937).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Announces Proposed Private Placement of $325.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jamf Holding Corp. (“Jamf,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $325.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private placement (the “offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Jamf also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the notes are issued, up to an additional $48.75 million aggregate principal amount of notes.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Central African Amends Private Placement and Files for Final Approval on Musefu Gold Acquisition

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2021) - Central African Gold Inc. (TSXV: CAGR) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the "Corporation" or "Central African Gold") announces it is amending the terms of the private placement announced on June 29, 2021, as further amended on August 18, 2021. The private placement was oversubscribed and therefore the Corporation intends to increase and complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") of up to 12,500,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of CAD $0.15 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of up to CAD $1,875,000. Each unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation (a "Share") and one Share Purchase Warrant (a "Warrant"). Two Warrants will be exercisable into one Share at an exercise price of CAD $0.25 per Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

bluebird bio (BLUE) Secures $75 Million in Private Placement Equity Financing

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) announced today that it has entered into an agreement for a $75 million private placement of common stock and common stock equivalents with a healthcare investment fund selected as part of a competitive process. Proceeds from the financing will support ongoing R&D and commercialization investments for bluebird bio and for 2seventy bio, which plan to launch as independent companies in October 2021. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur in September 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend; 4.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Isabella Bank Corporation (OTC: ISBA) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, or $1.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 28, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Prices 1.84M Share Secondary Offering at $13.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) a global provider of maritime transportation services predominately in the drybulk sector, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 1,841,962 ordinary shares by certain existing shareholders of the Company (the “Selling Shareholders”) at a public offering price of $13.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $24,866,487. The Offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Grindrod Shipping is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Drilling Intersects 10.77% Zn+Pb and 14.5 g/t Ag at the Akie Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / ZincX Resources Corp. ("ZincX Resources" or the "Company")(TSXV:ZNX) is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from the first hole of the 2021 diamond drilling program targeting the Cardiac Creek deposit.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Cyren (CYRN) Announces $10.2 Million Private Placement of Ordinary Shares, Warrants

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN), today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and other accredited investors to raise approximately $10.2 million through the issuance of 14,152,779 of its ordinary shares (or ordinary share equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to 14,152,779 ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $0.72 per share (or ordinary share equivalent) and associated warrant, in a private placement priced "at-the-market" under Nasdaq Rules. The warrants will have a term of three and one-half years, be exercisable immediately following the issuance date and have an exercise price of $0.60 per ordinary share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

B. Riley Financial (RILY) Announces Tender Offer to Buy 2M ADS of DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY), through its wholly owned subsidiary, B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("Purchaser" and together, "B. Riley"), today commenced its previously announced cash tender offer for the purchase of up to 2,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADS") of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: DDI) ("DDI"), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Match Group (MTCH) Prices $500M Senior Note Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Match Group Holdings II, LLC (the "Issuer") has agreed to sell $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior notes due 2031 (the "Notes") in a private offering (the "Notes Offering"). The Notes Offering is expected to close on October 4, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Preferred Bank (PFBC) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, or $1.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 7, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. At the close of business Wednesday 22 September 2021:. The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was. - excluding income,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR. Pratteln, Switzerland, September 23, 2021 –...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Intuity Medical (POGO) Files For Up to $75M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Intuity Medical (NASDAQ: POGO) files for up to $75,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a commercial-stage medical technology and digital health company focused on developing comprehensive solutions to improve the health and quality of life of people with diabetes. We developed our first commercial product, the POGO Automatic Blood Glucose Monitoring System, or POGO Automatic, to revolutionize the blood glucose testing process for individuals living with diabetes. POGO Automatic is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, cleared, automated, self-contained handheld monitor that enables patients to accurately measure blood glucose levels within seconds. POGO Automatic, combined with our Patterns app, offers full connectivity through our secure cloud-based digital health ecosystem, the Patterns app, which centralizes each patient’s blood glucose testing data in a digital form that can be shared with healthcare providers and others who play a central role in assisting with a patient’s diabetes treatment and testing regimen. We believe the convenience and simplicity of POGO Automatic will help remove the barriers to traditional glucose testing for people diagnosed with diabetes, and help them achieve their glucose level goals."
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy