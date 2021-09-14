Greenbriar Capital Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2021) - Central African Gold Inc. (TSXV: CAGR) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the "Corporation" or "Central African Gold") announces it is amending the terms of the private placement announced on June 29, 2021, as further amended on August 18, 2021. The private placement was oversubscribed and therefore the Corporation intends to increase and complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") of up to 12,500,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of CAD $0.15 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of up to CAD $1,875,000. Each unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation (a "Share") and one Share Purchase Warrant (a "Warrant"). Two Warrants will be exercisable into one Share at an exercise price of CAD $0.25 per Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

