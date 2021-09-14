Celebrate With Us

The staff and volunteers of the Community Alliance newspaper invite you to join us as we celebrate a quarter century of alternative/independent journalism in Fresno. There will be music, food and good friends as we share the evening under the stars. This event will be held on Saturday, September 18, starting at 5 p.m. in Pat Wolk’s backyard at 6661 N. Forkner Ave. Tickets are $40 in advance at Brown Paper Tickets https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5179697 and $50 at the door. You must be fully vaccinated to attend.