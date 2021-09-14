CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradenton, FL

Jeremiah's Italian Ice of Bradenton's Grand Opening

By Andrew Fabian
srqmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to celebrate the newest sweet spot with tasty frozen treats at Jeremiah's Italian Ice of Bradenton. On Saturday, September, 18th and Sunday, the 19th, Jeremiah's new ice shop, located at the corner of 26th St and Manatee Ave W, will officially open its doors. To show their appreciation for the Bradenton community, they will be scooping up all small, medium and large treats for half-off. There will also be live music, a DJ, balloon artist, musician, and a few other items of entertainment that will be loads of fun. Lastly, they will be offering "free ice for a year" to one sweet guest who checks into their location during the celebration on their J-List Rewards app! Download the app before visiting to start earning all of the sweet perks of membership.

www.srqmagazine.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Bradenton, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Bradenton, FL
Lifestyle
Bradenton, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Bradenton, FL
NBC News

Top U.S. diplomat in Haiti resigns over 'inhumane' treatment of migrants

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Special Envoy for Haiti, Daniel Foote, has resigned over what he called the administration's "inhumane" treatment of Haitian migrants. "With deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes, I resign from my position as Special Envoy for Haiti, effective immediately," said Foote in his resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, obtained by NBC News.
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Lawmakers say police reform talks are over

A bipartisan group of lawmakers spearheading police reform negotiations say their talks are officially over amid deep divisions that they weren't able to overcome. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who has been negotiating with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) for months, said on Wednesday that those talks had ended without a deal to reform police tactics and put new accountability measures in place.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
CNN

Sarah Jessica Parker isn't ready to address Willie Garson's death

(CNN) — Sarah Jessica Parker acknowledged "Sex and the City" costar Chris Noth's tribute to Willie Garson, but she's not there yet. Garson, who played Parker's character's gay best friend Stanford Blatch in the "Sex and the City" series, died this week. He was 57. On his Instagram account, Noth,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy