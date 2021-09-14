Jeremiah's Italian Ice of Bradenton's Grand Opening

Get ready to celebrate the newest sweet spot with tasty frozen treats at Jeremiah's Italian Ice of Bradenton. On Saturday, September, 18th and Sunday, the 19th, Jeremiah's new ice shop, located at the corner of 26th St and Manatee Ave W, will officially open its doors. To show their appreciation for the Bradenton community, they will be scooping up all small, medium and large treats for half-off. There will also be live music, a DJ, balloon artist, musician, and a few other items of entertainment that will be loads of fun. Lastly, they will be offering "free ice for a year" to one sweet guest who checks into their location during the celebration on their J-List Rewards app! Download the app before visiting to start earning all of the sweet perks of membership.