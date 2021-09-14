77-Year-Old Abortion Protester Handcuffed After Pouring Fish Sauce By Planned Parenthood

App State’s Planned Parenthood Generation Action held a solidarity march Monday to support reproductive rights, in response to Texas’s new anti-abortion law. The law, which was put into effect Sept.1, bans abortion past six weeks of pregnancy, a time in which most women don’t know they’re pregnant, according to gynecologist Dr. Dana R. Gosset. The law allows no exceptions such as pregnancies from rape or incest, unless it’s classified as a medical emergency. Anyone who suspects others of conducting or aiding in abortions has the right to sue them at a starting fine of $10,000.
