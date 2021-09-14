CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
77-Year-Old Abortion Protester Handcuffed After Pouring Fish Sauce By Planned Parenthood

Officer Jay Taylor, who had been tasked with keeping civility at the weekly protests, wrote in a police report that over the past two months "an offensive odor" surrounded the sidewalk.

CBS San Francisco

Planned Parenthood: Texans Traveling To California For Appointments In Wake Of New Abortion Law

SAN MATEO (KPIX 5) – As the Department of Justice enters a legal battle against the State of Texas over its new abortion law, some California clinics said they are seeing a rise in patients coming here from Texas for procedures. “Since the events in Texas, we’re already scheduling appointments for folks coming over from Texas,” said Jodi Hicks, President & CEO of Planned Parenthood California. “There are already people who woke up this week and found out they are past six weeks pregnant and need to find services, and they’re having to travel here to California to get those.” Hicks told...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theappalachianonline.com

Student Planned Parenthood group marches campus against Texas abortion ban

App State’s Planned Parenthood Generation Action held a solidarity march Monday to support reproductive rights, in response to Texas’s new anti-abortion law. The law, which was put into effect Sept.1, bans abortion past six weeks of pregnancy, a time in which most women don’t know they’re pregnant, according to gynecologist Dr. Dana R. Gosset. The law allows no exceptions such as pregnancies from rape or incest, unless it’s classified as a medical emergency. Anyone who suspects others of conducting or aiding in abortions has the right to sue them at a starting fine of $10,000.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Planned Parenthood CEO: Texas abortion law is a slippery slope

Organizations throughout the country are stepping up to challenge a new law in Texas that puts restrictions on women's reproductive rights. Here in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul is working with advocates to ensure women know their rights. Leaders of Planned Parenthood in the Capital Region say since Texas passed...
TEXAS STATE
seattlepi.com

Planned Parenthood clinic shooting suspect ruled incompetent

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of killing three people at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado in 2015 is incompetent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Thursday, delaying U.S. prosecutors' efforts to bring the suspect to trial after he was repeatedly deemed incompetent in state court. U.S. District...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

A 40-year friend of a Capitol Police officer reported him to the FBI for disclosing the secure location of lawmakers on January 6, report says

A Capitol Police officer's 40-year friend turned him in to the FBI after the January 6 insurrection. The friend worried the officer had "fallen into a cult" and said he disclosed lawmakers' locations. The agency's internal watchdog recommended discipline for six officers over the riots. See more stories on Insider's...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Defunding Planned Parenthood is shameful

In the midst of a pandemic the Executive Council's vote to defund Planned Parenthood is shameful. Planned Parenthood is a healthcare safety net for low income, often rural New Hampshire women. Cancer screening, birth control and individualized care for girls and women has long been the mission of Planned Parenthood. However, Janet Stevens and all but one of the Governor's Council members jumped into the anti-abortion current flowing across our country to score politically with their base by voting to defund Planned Parenthood.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fox News

Psaki snaps at male reporter over question about abortion, Biden's faith: 'You've never faced those choices'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki snapped at a reporter Thursday after he asked how President Biden can consider himself a Catholic while also supporting abortion. Owen Jensen, a reporter with EWTN, a Catholic news network, asked Psaki during her daily press briefing why the president supports abortion "when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
