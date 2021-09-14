77-Year-Old Abortion Protester Handcuffed After Pouring Fish Sauce By Planned Parenthood

SAN MATEO (KPIX 5) – As the Department of Justice enters a legal battle against the State of Texas over its new abortion law, some California clinics said they are seeing a rise in patients coming here from Texas for procedures. “Since the events in Texas, we’re already scheduling appointments for folks coming over from Texas,” said Jodi Hicks, President & CEO of Planned Parenthood California. “There are already people who woke up this week and found out they are past six weeks pregnant and need to find services, and they’re having to travel here to California to get those.” Hicks told...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO