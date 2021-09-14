Lost in Transmission

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, The PS5 recently got a big firmware update that, among other things, added the ability to expand system storage. Now some experts are saying the new software also improves the performance of select games. In the latest Digital Foundry Direct Weekly show, the crew broke down the differences between the PS5's performance on the new and old firmware. Digital Foundry went on to explain that the performance differences are very minor. The new firmware was causing select games, Control and Devil May Cry 5, to run about 2 to 3% faster than the old firmware. This led to an increase in framerate, only by about 1 to 2 FPS. Epic Games is no stranger to a Battle Royale-based collaboration, but prices for its latest clothing line deal with luxury fashion brand Balenciaga are likely to make even diehard Fortnite fans' eyes water. The Fortnite x Balenciaga collaboration features a number of in-game cosmetics that fans can purchase from within the item shop. However, it's the price of Balenciaga's IRL clothing range that is sure to make heads turn. Today's episode is brought to you by Movies Anywhere. Brian has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO