Video Games

Lost in Transmission

IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to IGN's Guide for Deathloop. This page contains information on how to complete one of Deathloop's main leads, Lost in Transmission. This part of the walkthrough focuses on a Visionary named Egor Serling, who you'll find hiding away at The Complex in the evening. You can jump to the...

www.ign.com

Game Informer Online

Lost in Random

What happens if we give in to fear? If we let it drive us, allow it to mold our world? Setting off from her home in the lowest realm of the six kingdoms, our heroine, Even, uncovers these mysteries in Lost in Random’s compelling coming-of-age story. Of course, examining fear’s effects isn’t Even’s goal. With singular determination, Even leaves behind her parents, town, and everything she has ever known to get her sister back.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PS5 Firmware 2.0 Slightly Boosts Performance - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, The PS5 recently got a big firmware update that, among other things, added the ability to expand system storage. Now some experts are saying the new software also improves the performance of select games. In the latest Digital Foundry Direct Weekly show, the crew broke down the differences between the PS5's performance on the new and old firmware. Digital Foundry went on to explain that the performance differences are very minor. The new firmware was causing select games, Control and Devil May Cry 5, to run about 2 to 3% faster than the old firmware. This led to an increase in framerate, only by about 1 to 2 FPS. Epic Games is no stranger to a Battle Royale-based collaboration, but prices for its latest clothing line deal with luxury fashion brand Balenciaga are likely to make even diehard Fortnite fans' eyes water. The Fortnite x Balenciaga collaboration features a number of in-game cosmetics that fans can purchase from within the item shop. However, it's the price of Balenciaga's IRL clothing range that is sure to make heads turn. Today's episode is brought to you by Movies Anywhere. Brian has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Aussie Deals: EA Racing and UbiStore Savings Over 80%, Cheap Switches, and More!

The sanity preserving school holiday savings continue in fine form today. Switch Lite consoles are selling like hotcakes and are also priced reasonably, so take advantage of that. Ubisoft's obsession with cut-priced AC bargains is also still a thing, as are dirt cheap (and damn highly-rated) first-party Sony titles. Anyway, less talk. More scrolling and saving!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Mechanical World of Dr. Gearbox - Steam Next Fest Trailer

Check out the trailer for the educational turn-based RPG, The Mechanical World of Dr. Gearbox, the game that aims to challenge the way young people, parents, and teachers utilize e-learning and video games that prioritize inclusivity and representation. In The Mechanical World of Dr. Gearbox, players will explore a land full of charming and eccentric creatures, and build a team of skilled fighters to take part in epic battles where knowledge is the most powerful weapon. A playable demo will be available during Steam Next Fest, taking place from October 1 to October 7, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is Kena: Bridge of Spirits on Steam?

Kena: Bridge of Spirits channels the soul of classic gaming, giving it a modern spin and a fantastic look. As players decide if they want to play the game or not, there is an important question they need to answer. Is Kena: Bridge of Spirits available on Steam?. Kena: Bridge...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Metro 2033 Wiki Guide

Take off the mask when you start the level. If you are playing it smart, you may not even need to expend a single bullet through the whole map. Ignore the two Librarians in the room for now. Crouch (stay silent) and grab the ammo from the corpse behind the counter. By the time you come back out, you should see only one Librarian eating the body in the distance. The second enemy will be out of sight (it's actually above you).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gran Turismo 7 India Price Revealed, Pre-Orders Live Now

Gran Turismo 7 is now up for pre-orders in India for PS4 and PS5 on the PlayStation store as well as at retail via Games The Shop. First announced at Sony's 'Future of Gaming' PS5 reveal event last year, Gran Turismo 7. Gran Turismo 7 India Price. Gran Turismo 7...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

How to Get Characters in Genshin Impact

Are you playing Genshin Impact and unsure of how to get the characters you want? Well, you’re in the right place. This guide explains Gacha systems, pity, banners, currencies, and more. The Gacha System Explained. Genshin Impact is a Gacha game that uses an RNG. You may have seen this...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

First Class Trouble - Announce Trailer

Get a look at the trailer for First Class Trouble, a social deduction party game in which six players must work together and against each other to survive an A.I. uprising aboard a luxurious space cruiser. First Class Trouble is coming soon to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game is also available in Steam Early Access.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Walkthrough Part 20 - The Witch's Keep - Tales of Arise Gameplay Walkthrough

This is part 20 of IGN's Tales of Arise gameplay walkthrough. Alphen catches up to Almeidrea on the ocean and boards her mobile fortress, Gradia. 00:00 - Boarding the Mobile Fortress Gradia 00:35 - Skit: Almeidrea's Floating Castle 01:57 - Skit: Behind the Mask 03:07 - Gameplay Location: Mobile Fortress Gradia 23:24 - Cutscene: A Flower-Looking Thing 24:50 - Mobile Fortress Gradia Gameplay Continued 38:20 - Cutscene: Finding the Spirit Vessel 39:16 - Mobile Fortress Gradia Gameplay Continued 47:12 - Cutscene: Challenging Almeidrea 48:25 - Cutscene: There She Is! 52:14 - Boss: Lord Almeidrea & Mesmald 1:02:09 - Cutscene: Almeidrea Defeated! 1:06:32 - Animated Cutscene: The Parting Seas For more, check out IGN's full Tales of Arise guide: https://www.ign.com/wikis/tales-of-arise.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

SteelSeries Prime Mini Review

From build quality to missing features, small mice usually pack big sacrifices. They also tend to feature hellish ergonomics. In other words, they’re not the first mouse you grab when you’re ready to game. SteelSeries is looking to flip the script with its Prime Mini (and Prime Mini wireless). While they’re undeniably small, they don’t scream “mini.” Instead, they’re slightly shorter, slightly slimmer versions of SteelSeries’ streamlined Prime mouse. Does the Mini pack big enough features to warrant $60? Let’s find out.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Sable Video Review

Sable reviewed by Travis Northup on PC, also available on Xbox. With a stamina-based climbing system like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and a desert setting like Dune, Sable is a beautiful, minimalist voyage that's hindered somewhat by bugs and bland puzzles.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Aussie Deals: The Lowest Prices for WWZ Aftermath, FIFA 22, Far Cry 6, and More!

We're starting to hit the business end of 2021, which means a ton of AAAs to buy. With that in mind, I've gone snooping for the cheapest deals out there on the games you really ought to be paying attention to. You can also find some timeless stuff sprinkled into this mix as well. Basically, there's something here for every taste and budget!
FIFA
IGN

Respawn Is Working on Too Many Other Games to Develop Titanfall 3

Titanfall's community coordinator Jason Garza says Respawn is unlikely to make Titanfall 3 or new content for Titanfall 2 as the studio is working on "too many other games" at the moment. As reported by Dextero, Garza revealed in a livestream that there was nothing in the works for the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Here's Why Deathloop's More Robust Melee Combat Was Scrapped

Deathloop originally had a more robust melee combat system, but it was scrapped during development and replaced with the kick move. In a Noclip video interview around the 12:50 mark, Deathloop creative director Dinga Bakaba revealed that Deathloop originally had a combat parry system similar to Dishonored. This idea was scrapped in favor of Deathloop's simple and very powerful kick.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Village Heart

Please click or tap the links below to jump to different sections:. Adira’s Regret: Find a Way Into the Village Heart. Before heading into the Village Heart, let’s grab a collectible that’s easier to grab now vs later. Rot Hat 1. Head to where we are on the map below:
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Far Cry 6 Won't Feature Ray Tracing On PS5 and Xbox Series X

Ubisoft has revealed that Far Cry 6 will not feature ray tracing on consoles. This news comes by way of TechRadar, which reached out to Ubisoft for confirmation after a Ubisoft 3D Team Lead Programmer told Wccftech that ray tracing will be a "PC-only feature." Alongside ray tracing, AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution feature will be found only on PC versions of Far Cry 6 as well.
VIDEO GAMES

