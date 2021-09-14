Wario Ware: Get it Together! Wiki Guide

Wario is definitely one of the odder choices for a lead character. The weird doppelgänger to Mario started as a foil before going off into his own wacky adventures. One of those was WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames, a series of zany microgames in which players must complete challenges in a few seconds. The pick-up and play nature combined with the crazy humor made the series a hit. 18 years after its debut, the Nintendo Switch is getting its own iteration of the WarioWare series. WarioWare: Get It Together! Might be the biggest departure for the series since the Wii U’s Game & Wario. Unlike the Wii U game, the Nintendo Switch sequel manages to stick to the original game’s mechanics and provide a worthwhile experience, but not without its faults.
