CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Wario Ware: Get it Together! Wiki Guide

IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article5-Star Prezzies can drop from both the Red and Gold Cluckades, at a rate of 100 Coins per purchase or 500 Coins per purchase respectively. You have a better chance of getting 5-Star Prezzies from the Gold Cluckade. 5-Star Prezzies reward 1600-2400 Job Points depending on Character preference.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

WarioWare: Get It Together! changes the series, but not for the better

The WarioWare series has spent years asking players to endure gauntlets of the same microgames over and over. WarioWare: Get It Together! on Nintendo Switch asks something similar, but with a major wrinkle: playable characters. WarioWare: Get It Together! tasks you with the usual multifarious microgames, such as counting items,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Axiom Verge 2 Wiki Guide

There are a lot of secrets in Axiom Verge. Hidden passages, invisible paths, and more mysteries. However, the secret combinations of directional buttons that some areas require are perhaps the most troublesome. You will always find a rock with an eye sculpture on it when there is an invisible location...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Round Up: The WarioWare: Get It Together! Reviews Are In

Only two days remain until WarioWare: Get It Together! launches on Switch, giving us our latest crazy taste of the series' microgame madness, but is it worth your valuable time and money?. Reviews have started flooding in today – including our own, of course – so we've gone ahead and...
RETAIL
IGN

Call of Duty: Vanguard Wiki Guide

Learn everything there is to know about Call of Duty: Vanguard vehicles in our complete wiki guide. This vehicles page is a stub. Make it more useful by clicking the "Edit" button and adding your own text, pictures, and videos!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Better Chance#Prezzies#The Gold Cluckade
ComicBook

Nintendo Fans Share Hopes For WarioWare Get It Together

WarioWare: Get It Together is almost here and Nintendo fans are sharing their hopes for the game. Tomorrow is release day and the company's American Twitter account wanted to survey how the people were feeling in the lead-up. For those unaware, this is the first truly new installment in the franchise since WarioWare D.I.Y. in 2009. There have been other efforts like Game & Wario back in 2013 and WarioWare Gold's collection of past microgames in 2018. Nintendo fans have been starving for a completely unique entry in the series. Smooth Moves, Touched, and Twisted all tweaked the formula in exciting ways. The developers are hoping that partner control of these games can serve a similar purpose with Get It Together. For such a dramatic departure, it seems like the fans are on board with the change as well. Check out what some of them had to say down below:
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Life is Strange: True Colors Wiki Guide

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Life is Strange: True Colors achievements/trophies. This list includes trophies that are obtained via collectibles as well as story-related trophies. There's a total of 41 trophies, including 34 Bronze, 0 Silver, 6 Gold, and 1 Platinum. You can find them all below; just beware...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Eastward Wiki Guide

IGN's Eastward walkthrough and guide will take you from start to finish of Eastward from the prologue to the final credits, including tips, how to beat bosses, and more. Before diving into Eastward, check out the following to learn more about the game. Eastward Story Walkthrough. Click the links below...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Deathloop Guide Wiki

Deathloop throws players into the rather confused shoes of Colt, a guy who wakes up having had a rather vivid dream that he’s just been killed. Turns out, it wasn’t a dream, and he’s stuck in a loop of constantly being killed by Julianna. What unfolds is an epic adventure of trying to take down various Visionaries across Black Reef island before Julianna hunts you down and kills you, starting the loop all over again.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Wiki Guide

You can actually obtain this gift simply by talking to Macaroon in Luncheon and fulfilling his request to repaint his house. If you miss out and his dialogue changes, you'll need to wait until you have the ability to swim up painted walls to find the gift on his roof.
TECHNOLOGY
Destructoid

My WarioWare - Get it Together Impressions!

WarioWare Get it Together! Released today, September 10th 2021 and I knew I was buying it no matter the MetaCritic score. I love games that try something different and although the first game in the series was released in 2003, WarioWare, today, still feels as fresh as ever. For those...
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

QA testers are the real heroes in WarioWare: Get It Together!

The premise of every WarioWare game is pretty much the same: In his ongoing quest to get filthy rich, Wario decides to start a video game studio. However, the opening scenes of WarioWare: Get It Together! — the series’ first entry on the Nintendo Switch released on September 10th — add a new twist to the familiar story. This time, Wario and his friends are sucked into the game they just created and must fight their way out by quashing the evil bugs and glitches ruining their hard work — one five-second “microgame” at a time.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Deltarune Wiki Guide

Kris starts in a poorly personalized room inside the Queen's Mansion. They can talk to Susie with the room's communication device, who suggests looking through their items for something that can help them escape.
VIDEO GAMES
GotGame

Review | WarioWare: Get It Together!

Wario is definitely one of the odder choices for a lead character. The weird doppelgänger to Mario started as a foil before going off into his own wacky adventures. One of those was WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames, a series of zany microgames in which players must complete challenges in a few seconds. The pick-up and play nature combined with the crazy humor made the series a hit. 18 years after its debut, the Nintendo Switch is getting its own iteration of the WarioWare series. WarioWare: Get It Together! Might be the biggest departure for the series since the Wii U’s Game & Wario. Unlike the Wii U game, the Nintendo Switch sequel manages to stick to the original game’s mechanics and provide a worthwhile experience, but not without its faults.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Psychonauts 2 Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Psychonauts 2 Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about using Pins to modify your abilities or appearance, as well as a complete list of every pin that's available to purchase from the in-game store. Best described as a small badge that...
THEATER & DANCE
IGN

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Wiki Guide

Please click or tap the links below to jump to different sections:. When you first begin the path to Taro’s Tree, be sure to stop in the hut on the right at the top of the steps. Inside is a barrel with some currency in it. The next hut on the right has a crate with some currency in it as well. After this, you’ll see a wall blocking your way forward on the right. Jump up the small ledge directly across from it and follow the path around to find a blue pot with some currency in it.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Lost Judgment Guide Wiki

Lost Judgment, the follow-up to the excellent 2019 action game, Judgment, is here, once again placing players in control of lawyer turned private detective Takayuki Yagami as he goes head to head against the seedy criminal underbelly of Japan. Just like the previous game in this series, the newest Ryu...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How-To Guides

If you're having trouble figuring out how to get certain things done in Deathloop, don't worry. There are plenty of mysteries found all over Blackreef, and some aren't as intuitive to solve as others. This page contains a list of how-to guides for various mechanics and secrets found in Deathloop.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Metro 2033 Wiki Guide

Take off the mask when you start the level. If you are playing it smart, you may not even need to expend a single bullet through the whole map. Ignore the two Librarians in the room for now. Crouch (stay silent) and grab the ammo from the corpse behind the counter. By the time you come back out, you should see only one Librarian eating the body in the distance. The second enemy will be out of sight (it's actually above you).
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy