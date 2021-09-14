Wario Ware: Get it Together! Wiki Guide

WarioWare: Get It Together is almost here and Nintendo fans are sharing their hopes for the game. Tomorrow is release day and the company's American Twitter account wanted to survey how the people were feeling in the lead-up. For those unaware, this is the first truly new installment in the franchise since WarioWare D.I.Y. in 2009. There have been other efforts like Game & Wario back in 2013 and WarioWare Gold's collection of past microgames in 2018. Nintendo fans have been starving for a completely unique entry in the series. Smooth Moves, Touched, and Twisted all tweaked the formula in exciting ways. The developers are hoping that partner control of these games can serve a similar purpose with Get It Together. For such a dramatic departure, it seems like the fans are on board with the change as well. Check out what some of them had to say down below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO