Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy doesn't see the Ravens being too hindered by their injuries at running back. Not as long as Baltimore has quarterback Lamar Jackson. "There’s nothing you can do to prepare for Lamar Jackson," McCoy told SI Monday Morning Quarterback. "He was the league MVP for a reason. I don’t care what the scheme is. He is the scheme. So the scheme is what it is. But that guy is so incredible. He’s not from Earth. He’s not human. They’re a very talented team, and I hate, hate, hate with a passion all the injuries they’re going through, especially with me coming off an injury.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO