Some 30% of the $1.2 billion in federal aid has been given out to 45,000 households, according to the NJ Department of Community Affairs. Both the state and the federal governments have made aid available for renters affected by the pandemic. But tracking who’s received what — isn’t always easy. Data from the state shows many urban areas — the communities where tenants and landlords were hit hardest — have successfully distributed the funds. Those include Paterson, Irvington, Jersey City, East Orange and Newark, as well as Atlantic City and Bayonne. But other densely packed urban areas are suffering from a slow rollout.

HOUSE RENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO