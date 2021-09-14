BOSTON (CBS) — Summer road trip season is over, but the cost of gas keeps going up in Massachusetts and around the country. The average price per gallon in the state is now $3.10, AAA says, up a penny from last week. Nationally, the average cost of a gallon of gas rose two cents to $3.19. Experts say prices may go up or down in the next month, depending on the tropics. “Hurricane Nicholas complicated and slowed the recovery from Ida, but the seasonal drop-off in demand helped mitigate price increases on the week,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “We aren’t in the clear yet, though. We are only at the mid-point for hurricane season, and it has been an active one so far, with 17 named storms already. Motorists can expect price fluctuations into October.” Gas prices in Massachusetts are five cents higher than they were a month ago, and 98 cents higher from a year ago.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO