NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 9 days ago

If you think gas prices in New Jersey are a lot higher than they were the same time last year, you’re right. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Garden State in September 2020 was $2.21. Today, according to AAA, it’s $3.21. That’s one cent higher than a month ago and four cents higher than the national average. Nevertheless, pricing stability appears to have arrived.

Drivers rush electric car incentive deal

A popular incentive program aimed at helping motorists purchase or lease electric vehicles is running out of money — less than three months after starting up again. The incentive program kicked in on July 6 and is nearly out of the $30 million budgeted for it. The New Jersey Board...
TRAFFIC
NJ Spotlight

