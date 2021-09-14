CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Looking Back on Sept. 14

Sun-Journal
 9 days ago

The weather man waited until the 60th exhibition of the Maine State fair to usher in the opening day with sunny skies. A happy set of officials proclaimed that the fair was on and the exhibitors hastened to put the finishing touches on their exhibits. More livestock arrived, there was revelry in the midway, and the people began to pour through the turnstiles. Horsemen limbered up their steeds and In the exposition building merchants vied with one another in arranging their displays. Tuesday was a good opening day with races and vaudeville in the afternoon to entertain.

