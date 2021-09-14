CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

HEALTH: Post-COVID natural immunity has its limits

By Alice Queen
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR DR. ROACH: How does one manage natural immunity to COVID-19 if one has an autoimmune disease? Does that person take vitamin D3, zinc, etc.? -- J.K.S. ANSWER: "Natural immunity" refers to the protection that is conferred after a natural infection, as opposed to vaccination. Studies have shown that protection from infection following a case of COVID-19 is about 80% to 85% for six months after infection. However, immunity to a different variant (such as the delta variant widely circulating at the time of this writing) from the one a person was infected with may be substantially less. It is unknown how long the immunity lasts after infection, but it is likely to wane with time.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vitamin D#Autoimmune Diseases#Post Covid#Parkinsonian#Msa
5newsonline.com

Yes, an Israeli study did find natural immunity is effective in fighting COVID-19, but health experts still recommend vaccination

During a Sept. 13 press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cited an Israel study when speaking about President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate. Biden announced on Sept. 9 that all businesses with 100 or more employees must ensure employees are vaccinated or provide a negative test weekly. He also announced all federal employees and federal contractors need to be vaccinated, with the exception of members of Congress and their staff.
WORLD
ABC 4

‘Would be catastrophic’: Doctor explains why natural immunity, strong against COVID-19, is not viable

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A keyword regularly heard in the battle against COVID-19 has been ‘immunity.’ Immunity to the virus can help put an end to it, health officials have explained. There is one type of immunity – natural immunity – that some are questioning. While health officials say natural immunity is ‘a good thing,‘ they are warning it is not foolproof against COVID-19. In late August, Dr. Brandon Webb, an infectious diseases physician with Intermountain Healthcare, said while natural immunity “is a good thing,” it is “not a good strategy.” He explains this is because natural immunity varies from person to person depending on age, health conditions, and immune system. It can also vary in how long it lasts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Denver

Colorado Expert Discusses Studies On Whether COVID Infection Is Enough For Future Prevention

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – “Mostly more of comfort,” Roy Trujillo said as he showed up at a Stride Community Health vaccination site for a booster COVID shot. The vaccine has worked for him. He got it about four months after getting a case of COVID-19 last year. “My wife got it, too, and two of my granddaughters,” he said. Fortunately his case was mild. Roy, a retiree at 66, is one of millions now living life after infection with SARS-Co-V2. “You’re going to develop an immune response to that infection and that’s going to give you a boost in immunity,” explained...
COLORADO STATE
22 WSBT

Biden's COVID plan ignores natural immunity, says doctor

WASHINGTON (SBG) - In a sweeping new vaccine mandate, President Joe Biden is ordering all businesses with more than 100 employees to require their workers to get the COVID shot or face weekly testing. “As a doctor, what concerns me is President Biden basically paid no attention to the role...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Detroit News

Spectrum Health workers can use natural immunity as vaccine mandate exemption

Spectrum Health will grant temporary exemptions from its employee vaccine mandate to individuals who can prove they have naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19. The west Michigan hospital system, which is in the process of merging with Southfield-based Beaumont Health, will grant an exemption to those who have a positive PCR or antigen test for COVID-19 plus a positive antibody test from within the past three months, the health system said in a statement Thursday.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Health care system stretched to its limit

Last Friday, I had the misfortune of being admitted to the local emergency room due to non-COVID-19 health issues. Once admitted, I was wheeled into the already bumper to bumper gridlocked hallway that once was a mere route to the maze of rooms that is the ER. It is at...
HEALTH SERVICES
usf.edu

Health Workers Aren't Immune To COVID Vaccine Misinformation

As new data shows 1 in 500 Americans has died from COVID-19 and the delta variant continues to surge across the country, the next challenge many health care leaders face is within their own staffs: the 27% of of U.S. health care workers who have not been vaccinated against the disease as of July, according to a study by The COVID States Project.
PUBLIC HEALTH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH: Is there still a case for calcium supplements?

— H. ANSWER: Before I answer your question about calcium, I want to question why you are on medication therapy without having a diagnosis of osteoporosis. All osteoporosis medications — all medications, for that matter — have the potential for adverse effects. They should be used only when they clearly have more potential for benefit than potential for harm. Too many people have serious side effects from osteoporosis medications when it wasn’t clear that the medication should have been prescribed in the first place.
FITNESS
KXL

Is natural covid immunity unreliable like the CDC claims?

If you had chickenpox as a kid, the CDC says you shouldn’t get the chickenpox vaccine because you have natural immunity. Why doesn’t the CDC say the same thing about those who’ve already had COVID? For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Marty Makary, a professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins Carey School, E.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy