Harvey K. Plamondon

Caroline Grace Harvey and James Michael Lockerby were married on June 26, 2021 at The Clifton in Charlottesville, Virginia. The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Stephanie Caroline Fox and Mr. James Dale Harvey II of Pasadena, California, and the granddaughter of Mrs. Carolyn Grimes Fox and Mr. James Butler Fox III of Pasadena, California, and Mrs. Suzanne Claytor Montgomery of Gainesville, Georgia and Mr. James Dale Harvey of Hendersonville, North Carolina. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael J. Lockerby of Richmond, Virginia, and the grandson of Mrs. Margaret Saunders Lowdon and the late Mr. Jack Lowdon of Richmond, Virginia, and Mrs. Jean Gilbert Lockerby and the late Mr. Charles Mellon Lockerby of Solomons, Maryland. The bride was escorted by her father, James Dale Harvey II. Lucy Fox Harvey, the bride's sister, was the maid of honor. Edwin William Holt was best man. The bridesmaids were Claire Lockerby Chapla, Amanda Crowell, Sarah Harano, Grace Mays, Lucy Rose, and Victoria Ryhanych. The groomsmen were Harris Blair, Zach Chapla, Preston Harvey, Wil Safrit, Michael Shedd, and Tyler Yeatts. The officiant was Phillip A. Gates. Readers were Christine Lockerby, Katrina Boyd, and Henry Holmes. Ella Hopper was flower girl. The Lockerbys reside in Alexandria, Virginia, where Caroline is a third grade teacher at St. Stephens and St. Agnes School and James is an associate attorney at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson.

