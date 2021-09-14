Harvey K. Plamondon

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHarvey K. Plamondon, 92, died at his home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He is the beloved husband of Yolande (Duval) Plamondon with whom he shared 72 beautiful years of marriage. Harvey was born in Springvale, Maine, on November 8, 1928, and was the son of the late Irene (Cantin)...

Caroline Grace Harvey and James Michael Lockerby were married on June 26, 2021 at The Clifton in Charlottesville, Virginia. The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Stephanie Caroline Fox and Mr. James Dale Harvey II of Pasadena, California, and the granddaughter of Mrs. Carolyn Grimes Fox and Mr. James Butler Fox III of Pasadena, California, and Mrs. Suzanne Claytor Montgomery of Gainesville, Georgia and Mr. James Dale Harvey of Hendersonville, North Carolina. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael J. Lockerby of Richmond, Virginia, and the grandson of Mrs. Margaret Saunders Lowdon and the late Mr. Jack Lowdon of Richmond, Virginia, and Mrs. Jean Gilbert Lockerby and the late Mr. Charles Mellon Lockerby of Solomons, Maryland. The bride was escorted by her father, James Dale Harvey II. Lucy Fox Harvey, the bride's sister, was the maid of honor. Edwin William Holt was best man. The bridesmaids were Claire Lockerby Chapla, Amanda Crowell, Sarah Harano, Grace Mays, Lucy Rose, and Victoria Ryhanych. The groomsmen were Harris Blair, Zach Chapla, Preston Harvey, Wil Safrit, Michael Shedd, and Tyler Yeatts. The officiant was Phillip A. Gates. Readers were Christine Lockerby, Katrina Boyd, and Henry Holmes. Ella Hopper was flower girl. The Lockerbys reside in Alexandria, Virginia, where Caroline is a third grade teacher at St. Stephens and St. Agnes School and James is an associate attorney at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson.
ROWLEY (CBS) — The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says Dolly Thapa, a woman who was last seen on September 12, has been found safe. The 38-year-old was last seen leaving her friend’s home in Dorchester. Thapa has been living in Wellesley and was a former Rowley resident. Rowley, Wellesley, and State Police along with D.A. announced they were looking for the woman on Friday. She was reported missing by her family after she failed to return home as expected. Over the weekend, the D.A. also released a photo of the Thapa’s car.
BOSTON (CBS) — Rusted out stairs near the JFK/UMass MBTA station have been removed, one week after Boston University professor David Jones fell to his death from the Dorchester staircase while out on a run. New warning signs went up around the staircase last week. When SkyEye flew over the area on Monday morning, the stairs had been taken down entirely. The rusted out staircase near the JFK T stop has been removed (WBZ-TV) Massachusetts State Police said the stairs had been deemed unsafe and had been closed for about 20 months. A jersey barrier and chain link fence previously blocked the top...
