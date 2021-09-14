CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In an abnormal year, the Met Gala felt like a delightful brand of New York normal

By Jada Yuan
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll along Fifth Avenue, the screams rose up in waves. Excited screams. Loud screams. Going-nuts-out-of-our-minds-oh-my-God-is-that-Jennifer-Lopez?! screams. The crowd had been growing since the morning, gleefully packed shoulder to shoulder under scaffolding, behind police barricades, bearing their own step ladders and coolers full of White Claw that they were drinking out of brown paper bags. Fashion's biggest night — the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, a.k.a. the Met Gala — with the same crush of star wattage as the Oscars, but with way more interesting clothes, was back after being shut down last year.

