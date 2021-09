For years, investment pundits have been hyping Bitcoin as the gold of the cryptocurrency realm and Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) as the silver. The analogy seems apt: Just as gold has outperformed silver in the past few years, Bitcoin's returns have trounced those of Litecoin. A $10,000 investment in Bitcoin in 2013 would have grown to $886,000 today, compared with just $232,000 for Litecoin.

