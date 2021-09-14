CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

FOREX-Dollar eyes U.S. inflation data as Fed looks to tighten policy

By Hideyuki Sano
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The dollar was little changed against other major currencies on Tuesday as investors looked to U.S. inflation data later in the session for clues on the timing of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The dollar index stood at 92.596, having retreated from a two-week high of 92.887 hit on Monday while the euro changed hands at $1.1815, having bounced back from Monday’s low of $1.17705, its lowest since Aug. 27.

Ahead of the Federal Reserve’s next policy review on Sept 21-22, investors are closely looking at U.S. consumer price data due at 1230 GMT.

Economists expect core CPI, an index which strips out volatile energy and food prices, to have risen 0.3% in August from July. Its annual inflation is seen easing slightly to 4.2% from 4.3% in July.

Overall consumer price inflation is expected to dip slightly to 5.3% from 5.4% in July.

“With the core CPI still seen above 4%, inflation is at a very abnormal level. Powell has been saying inflation will be transient since March but the Fed will probably have to adjust its wording in the next policy statement,” said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Fed officials will seek an agreement to begin paring bond purchases in November.

“If the Fed does start tapering in November, announcing it in September, that would be a bit earlier than many investors’ assumption and could hurt risk assets. The Fed’s September meeting could become a turning point for markets,” said Toshinobu Chiba, chief fixed income portfolio manager at Nissay Asset Management.

Under such market conditions, the dollar is deemed to benefit from funds escaping risk assets. But Chiba said its reaction may be more nuanced.

“Against the euro, the dollar could weaken because of the euro zone’s current account surplus and the U.S. immense deficit. The euro zone’s economy also seems stronger than expected,” he said.

The yen stood at 110.05 yen to the dollar, staying in its familiar territory over the past few weeks around 110.

Limited moves in the currency pair saw traders reducing expectations for market swings.

Implied volatilities on dollar/yen options have fallen, with six-month volatility falling to as low as 5.405%, its lowest since February last year just before the pandemic.

Sterling was flat at $1.3842 while the Australian dollar dipped 0.2% to $0.7353 after the country’s central bank chief, Philip Lowe, reiterated that interest rates were not expected to rise from record lows until 2024.

While the world’s stock markets rebounded on Monday after a fall last week, supporting risk sentiment, some analysts also warn of growing headwinds to risk sentiment.

“Global risk appetite is edging toward a more tenuous and twitchy phase. A discordant G2 is increasingly the problem,” said Alan Ruskin, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York.

“The U.S.-China trade dispute has not found any resolution. On the contrary, market forces are dominating quantity targets, and widening bilateral balances will again prove a source of tension,” he added.

Many investors were also keeping an eye on developments in China, where cash-strapped property developer Evergrande struggled to fend off solvency concerns while a relentless wave of regulatory moves by Beijing hit big tech firms.

New local COVID-19 infections in China more than doubled after a relative calm in the last few weeks.

The yuan was little moved at 6.4446 per dollar.

In the crypto market, Bitcoin dropped to as low as $43,400, its lowest in almost a week and last stood at $45,191 while ether changed hands at $3,295.

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus

The Federal Reserve isn't ready to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedal just yet, but that soon might change. If the economic recovery continues to progress as expected, the Fed "judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," according to the bank's policy update published Wednesday.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
STOCKS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

US Fed says it may 'soon' be time to remove stimulus

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy’s recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless “soon” be ready to begin removing stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The economy has healed to the point that the central bank could slow the pace of its massive monthly...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Interest Rates#Yuan#Fed#Euro#The Federal Reserve#Daiwa Securities#The Wall Street Journal#Nissay Asset Management#Australian#Deutsche Bank
CNBC

The Fed is holding its rates near zero for now. Here's what it means for you

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it would keep its overnight lending rate near zero. But as the central bank prepares to taper its emergency stimulus efforts, borrowers may start to see interest rates rise anyway. Even though the Federal Reserve didn't raise its benchmark rate Wednesday, your borrowing costs...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
kitco.com

Is gold price ready to hear what Fed's Powell has to say?

(Kitco News) Gold is now in a much better position to receive Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's announcement on Wednesday. But can it handle a more hawkish message from the central bank?. After dropping $50 last week, gold saw encouraging double-digit gains as Evergrande concerns rattled the markets early this...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed may hint at ending stimulus, but no big moves expected

Will they or won't they? Markets worldwide will be holding their collective breaths on Wednesday as they await the Federal Reserve's decision on whether it will begin to close the taps on its monetary stimulus. The growing consensus is that the much-anticipated first step will not be announced until November and ultimately begin in December. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell could still provide details on the plan to start to taper the massive bond buying program that kept the US financial market from collapsing during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) opened its second day of deliberations on Wednesday morning, and will announce its decision at 1800 GMT, after which Powell will hold a press conference where he certainly will be asked to elaborate on the bank's tapering schedule.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision

The Federal Reserve will release a new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) as well as the first ‘dots’ in the dot plot for 2024. Policymakers most likely won’t announce a taper, but will give their strongest hint that the taper announcement will come as soon as November. We’ll discuss how...
BUSINESS
KTUL

Fed: On track to slow support for economy later this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled Wednesday that the Fed plans to announce as early as November that it will start withdrawing the extraordinary support it unleashed after the coronavirus paralyzed the economy 18 months ago. Powell said that if the job market maintained its steady improvement,...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones jumps 338 points as Fed signals tapering, rate hikes

U.S. stocks posted strong gains but finished off session highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled tapering would likely begin later this year and that interest rate hikes will start in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338 points, or 1% while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Fed doubles daily counterparty limit for overnight reverse repos

The New York Federal Reserve Bank on Wednesday said the Federal Open Market Committee directed its Open Market Trading Desk to conduct overnight reverse repurchase agreements, or ON RRP, with a per-counterparty limit of $160 billion a day, effective Thursday. That's double the current limit of $80 billion and was raised to help "ensure that the ON RRP facility continues to support effective policy implementation," the New York Fed said, in a statement.
ECONOMY
CNN

Stocks bounce back ahead of Fed decision

Former Treasury secretaries send urgent warning on debt limit. A bipartisan group of former US Treasury secretaries warned Congressional leadership Wednesday that waiting until the last minute to raise the debt ceiling raises the risks of an “accidental default” that would be disastrous for the economy. “Even a short-lived default...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

All Eyes on Fed Policy, Powell Speech

Market participants are filling in some of the early-week selloff this morning, ahead of the Fed’s report due in the early afternoon regarding monetary policy going forward. Chair Jay Powell & Co. is expected unveil a new dot-plot regarding the tapering of asset purchases worth $120 billion per month ($80 billion in Treasury securities and $40 in mortgage-backed securities), and perhaps hint toward a timeline of raising interest rates from near-zero.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
211K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy