Two Florida Middle-Schoolers Arrested For Plotting Shooting Inspired By Columbine: Report

Two middle school students in Florida were reportedly arrested for plotting out a shooting at their school. For decades, America has been plagued with school shootings—tragic events that have resulted in the loss of hundreds of innocent lives. It is a topic that has been at the heart of political debates on all sides of the spectrum, so when two boys, 13-year-old Phillip Byrd and 14-years-old Connor Pruett, were found to be planning a shooting inspired by Columbine, authorities swiftly took them into custody.