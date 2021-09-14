CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zig Zag ZOOM Storytime: Mice

concordnh.gov
 9 days ago

Join us for a hybrid Storytime of music and stories. You can join us live OR by Zoom! We will be outside at Merrill Park (but move to solely to Zoom-if there is rain/bad weather). Be sure to register at: www.concord publiclibrary.net/registration. All City of Concord public meetings are accessible...

www.concordnh.gov

Iowa Capital Dispatch

What do Iowans think about the proposed redistricting maps?

Dozens of Iowans weighed in on the state’s first set of redistricted maps this week, submitting comments, speaking at public meetings – and even writing poetry about the proposal. Overall, most residents spoke in favor of Iowa’s nonpartisan process, with only a handful of people bringing up specific concerns. Wednesday night was the final public […] The post What do Iowans think about the proposed redistricting maps? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Marysville Journal-Tribune

Firefighters take part in storytime

The Plain City Public Library is currently hosting a “Community Helpers” storytime series. The most recent event featured the Pleasant Valley Fire District. Along with reading a couple stories, firefighters brought firetrucks and taught children what to do when there is a fire. They also showed off their personal gear and taught the youngsters not to be afraid of a firefighter who is suited up. The next event will feature Mayor Jody Carney at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27. (Photos submitted)
PLAIN CITY, OH
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Leaders gather, but not at a City Council meeting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Questions about open government are being raised after images of masked and maskless city leaders appeared on social media after the Ravens thrilling Sunday Night Football win. The images show Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Senator Cory McCray and city councilwoman Danielle McCray together at the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
reviewjournal.com

‘So now we’re fighting’: Rural neighbors upset over housing plan

From the front passenger seat, Biagio Guerra is riding through his far southern Las Vegas Valley community, pointing out high-density dwellings with a disdain that provides insight into his career in the architecture and construction industry. Guerra criticized developers for building projects he said were intended to maximize homes per...
ENTERPRISE, NV
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued For 1714 North 22nd Street In Sharswood, North Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction a three-story, ten-unit multi-family building at 1714 North 22nd Street in Sharswood, North Philadelphia. Designed by KCA Design Associates, the building will hold 11,932 square feet of space and will feature a roof deck. City Suburban Home Builders LLC is listed as the contractor. Construction costs are estimated at $1.5 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Group Of Parents Protest School Mask Mandate Outside Of County Council Meeting In Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The debate over making up in schools continues after a statewide mask mandate was approved by a General Assembly Committee last week — requiring masks be worn in all public schools by students, employees and visitors. But in Harford County, one group of parents is still upset and they’re protesting. “Parents are having problems with the whole mask mandate,” said Benjamin Heiser, Uniting Harford County. Harford County parents saying no to the state-wide mask mandate and are now bringing their concerns to the County Council. “I’m hoping they’ll be energized enough to take the state on,” said Heiser. A week ago, the school board announced their meeting will be virtual-only after dozens of parents protested outside of a school board meeting in August, disrupting the meeting. Now parents are hoping the Harford county council will listen. “Unfortunately our county councilmen they have to listen to what we would normally tell the school board however the school board is virtual and you can’t really say anything,” said Heiser.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Chicago

City Cites 5 Businesses For Violating State’s Indoor Mask Mandate

CHICAGO (CBS) — City officials cited five businesses over the weekend for violating the state’s indoor mask mandate, and issued a warning to another establishment. The Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection conducted 39 investigations over the weekend to ensure businesses were complying with the statewide requirement for people to wear masks in indoor public places. Five businesses were issued two citations each for failing to require customers to wear masks indoors, and for failing to post signs about the mask mandate: Le Nocturne, 4810 N. Broadway Sluggers, 3540 N. Clark St. HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark St. Leroy Davenport, 4134 W. 16th St. Rising Stars Youth Club/ Beverly Griffin, 5303 W. Chicago Av. The businesses face fines of $100 to $500 per violation. In addition, the city issued a “notice to correct” to Maya Superstore, at 6852 S. Ashland Av., for violating the mask mandate. City officials encourage people to call 311 to report businesses that are violating the mask mandate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Citizens Police Review Board Submits Proposal For Expansion

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s Citizens Police Review Board is looking to expand. The leader of the board submitted a plan to the city council for consideration to expand the board. They have been working on how to grow the operation since the November election. Voters approved a referendum in that election to expand the board’s authority. The proposal says they’re planning a massive reorganization and expansion. They are also seeking to have satellite offices across the city for more accessibility.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Council Approves Emergency Security Deposit Relief Act, Awaits Mayor Signature

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council approved the Emergency Security Deposit Relief Act Monday. It now awaits the signature of Mayor Brandon Scott. The Emergency Security Relief Act was established for the Emergency Security Deposit Voucher Program — which will provide each family with a security deposit for certain funding under the act. City Council President Nick Mosby released a statement following the approval: “We know the ability to afford quality housing has only gotten more difficult during these long pandemic months. The Council’s action tonight is meant to ease the stress by providing renters in our city up to $2,000 toward...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS DFW

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Takes Step In Deciding Fate Of Colleyville Heritage Principal James Whitfield

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board has unanimously voted to propose non-renewal of Dr. James Whitfield’s contract. The Colleyville Heritage High School principal has been on paid administrative leave since late August. The district said their decision has nothing to do with allegations that he was teaching Critical Race Theory or the social media photos of him and his wife that officials found to be questionable. At Monday night’s meeting, dozens of students and activists showed up to support Whitfield. “It’s honestly so undeserved and unjust on the part of the school board,” Colleyville Heritage senior Grace Nguyen...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
tsnews.com

Storytime begins again at the Haysville Public Library

HAYSVILLE – The Parents as Teachers group for Haysville USD 261 began hosting Sing and Rhyme Storytime again at the Haysville Public Library after taking a break for the summer. Three time slots are available for young children every Tuesday at 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 11:15 a.m.Story time at the library began in the spring of 2021 by the PAT group and continues to be a popular activity for the library. The PAT group is a team of parent educators trained in t...
HAYSVILLE, KS
concordnh.gov

Let's Get Ugly! Teen Ugly Art Challenge

Calling all teens! Join us for this challenge in which you will be given a random assortment of arts and crafts supplies to use to make any kind of "ugly" art (painting, sculpture, drawing, figurine, etc.) you like. Creations will be displayed and voted on to see who has come up with the ugliest! Registration is required. See more details for the registration link.
Community Policy