Manchester, NH

Sept. 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 2-day update: 1,228 positive results with 71 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

By NH Department of Health, Human Services
manchesterinklink.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article– On Monday, September 13, 2021, DHHS announced 500 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Saturday, September 11. Saturday’s results include 352 people who tested positive by PCR test and 148 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 728 cases from Friday, September 10 (473 by PCR test and 255 by antigen test). Cases from Sunday, September 12 will be included in tomorrow’s COVID-19 update. There are now 3,437 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

manchesterinklink.com

