CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Grants awarded in LA and Orange counties for fire prevention projects

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbcda_0bvGSyC300

More than a half dozen five-, six- and seven- figure state grants intended to reduce fire hazards and increase education about wildfire dangers are earmarked for entities in Los Angeles and Orange counties, it was announced Monday.

The monetary outlays, part of nearly $138 million in funding for 105 local fire-safety projects across California, will enable public safety agencies to reduce the risk of wildfire through fuel reduction, emergency planning and fire prevention education, according to Cal Fire.

“This year, wildfires have once again been extremely severe and damaging, which only highlights our continued need to perform more community- based fire-prevention projects,” Cal Fire Chief Thomas Porter said. “Our wildfire and forest strategy includes funding these types of fire-prevention projects to reduce the severity of wildfires and harden our communities.”

In April, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 85, which provided $536 million to accelerate forest health, fire prevention and climate resiliency. The allocation included $123 million for Cal Fire’s Fire Prevention Grant Program, including $50 million from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, with an additional $73 million coming from the state general fund.

The Los Angeles nonprofit Social and Environmental Entrepreneurs, which was awarded $4.8 million, is one of many organizations receiving funding for its work to create fire-adapted communities in Southern California while building workforce capacity to assist in that goal.

The Puente Hills Habitat Preservation Authority will use its $617,862 grant to help maintain defensible spaces at the urban wildland interface, and reduce the fuel load with removal of dead and dying trees through goat grazing.

The San Gabriel Valley Conservation Corps and Service Corps was awarded $611,597 for forest management that selectively removes invasive plants to reduce fire risk.

The Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains was awarded $389,740 for a project designed to improve homeowner management of defensible space within the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

La Habra Heights will use its $249,250 grant to remove large sources of fuel and creating more defensible firebreaks across the city. The primary goal of the program is to protect critical primary evacuation routes by clearing hazardous fuel in close proximity to the city’s most heavily trafficked roads.

The Santa Catalina Island Conservancy was awarded $185,826 to reduce invasive plant species on the island such as fennel, flax-leaved broom and harding grass that increase the fuel load and intensity of wildfires. The goal is to reduce the prevalence of those species on roadways to protect egress and fire breaks.

The Art Center College of Design in Pasadena was awarded $161,491 to create a visually compelling statewide campaign to raise awareness of the severe wildfire risks due to climate change and drought in California. The campaign will focus on digital forms of communication (email, social media, Web), building upon the large combined audiences of the American Red Cross and ArtCenter.

In Orange County, the city of Yorba Linda will use its $866,610 grant to target sites that contain some of the heaviest stands of fine fuels and non-native trees and are in close proximity to high-density residential neighborhoods, high-intensity power lines, water facilities and community facilities, including schools, parks and churches.

The city of Brea was awarded $436,462 to reducing the risk of blazes in very high fire hazard severity zones through a variety of prevention and planning efforts, including code enforcement, homeowner education and assessment of more than 960 structures vulnerable to ignition, the vast majority residential.

The Orange County Fire Authority was awarded $250,794 to purchase equipment to be used when completing fuels projects throughout the county, including grading fire access roads, thinning roadside vegetation and removing hazardous dead or dying foliage.

Other Southland recipients and their grant amounts:

  • City of Sierra Madre, $71,420;
  • City of Hidden Hills, $42,875;
  • City of Malibu, $65,000; and
  • Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation, $133,740.

More information about all of the statewide grants is available at https://www.fire.ca.gov/media/ruhkljgy/fy-2020-21-cci-fire-prevention-grant-recipient-list-accessible-9-9-2021.pdf.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Updated homeless ordinance in Arcadia raises more questions

Months have passed since the Arcadia City Council tabled the highly controversial tiny homes project proposal — which was designed to help the area’s homeless population of about 100 — after the overwhelming public outcry extended into protests outside councilmembers’ homes and city hall. The city has been “sweeping” up areas of concern, but the issue remains, albeit less visible.
ARCADIA, CA
HeySoCal

LA seeks proposals to operate Vision Theatre in Leimert Park

Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas announced Tuesday that the city is seeking applications from performance arts groups and venue operators to manage, operate and program the Vision Theatre and the Manchester Junior Arts Center in Leimert Park, which officials hope will become the premiere arts venue in South Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León will run for mayor

Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León announced his intention to run for mayor Tuesday. “Every single neighborhood deserves safe streets, clean sidewalks and clean air, and everyone in our city who works hard should have the opportunity to get ahead,” de León said in a campaign announcement video released Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Orange County sees increase in COVID hospitalizations

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increased, according to statistics released Wednesday, but the number of intensive care unit patients declined. The number of coronavirus patients in county hospitals increased from 311 Tuesday to 326, with the number of patients in intensive care falling from 95 to 85, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. The last time ICU levels were this low was Aug. 8.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
City
Sierra Madre, CA
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Orange, CA
Local
California Education
City
Yorba Linda, CA
City
Brea, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Orange County, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
HeySoCal

Central City Association CEO Jessica Lall announces run for LA Mayor

Jessica Lall, the president and CEO of the Central City Association of Los Angeles, announced Monday she is running for mayor in Los Angeles’ 2022 election. “I am here today to announce that I am running to not only become the next mayor of Los Angeles, but the first female mayor of Los Angeles. The first digital native mayor of Los Angeles. A mayor who will build inclusive coalitions, invite new voices into the process, and offer something different, something new, to the communities that I’ll serve in the city we call home,” Lall said during a campaign launch event in Mar Vista.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

City Council seeks $5M to help South LA recover from bomb squad blast

The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday passed a motion introduced by Councilman Curren Price to identify $5 million in funding — some of which would come from the Los Angeles Police Department budget — to help a South Los Angeles neighborhood recover from a massive explosion set off by an LAPD bomb squad error that injured 17 people and forced many residents from their homes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Firefighters work to extend containment of Emigrant Fire in Gorman

Firefighters in the Gorman area are working to clear vegetation around a brush fire sparked by a burning big rig ahead of with Santa Ana winds forecast Monday. The Emigrant Fire has burned 255 acres since Friday and was last reported 65% contained by lines of cleared vegetation, according to Angeles National Forest officials.
GORMAN, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
HeySoCal

LA City Council finalizes law prohibiting protests at private homes

The Los Angeles City Council finalized an ordinance Tuesday that will prohibit protests within 300 feet of the target’s residence, a policy developed after activists protesting the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate showed up at two council members’ homes last month. The ordinance received 13 yes votes, with Councilwoman Nithya Raman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Pasadena City Manager Steve Mermell slated to retire

While no official notice has been issued, local media reports that Pasadena City Manager Steve Mermell will retire in early December after serving the city for 32 years, five of those in his current position. According to an email obtained by Pasadena Now, Mermell told employees he will be retiring...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Fire Prevention#Orange Counties#Grants#Cal Fire#The State General Fund#Service Corps#The American Red Cross#Artcenter#Southland
HeySoCal

Whittier man charged in connection with Beverly Grove hate crime

Two men were charged Tuesday with a hate crime attack outside a Beverly Grove-area restaurant in May. Samer Jayylusi, 36, of Whittier, and Xavier Pabon, 30, of Banning, are each facing two felony counts of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Jayylusi was released on bail on May 26.
WHITTIER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
HeySoCal

Orange County sees another decline in COVID hospitalizations

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continued their recent decline Saturday, offering more evidence of an easing of the Delta variant-fueled summer surge. Hospitalizations ticked down from 367 Friday to 348, with the number of patients in intensive care dropping 108 to 101, according to state figures. “Basically, we’re looking pretty...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

OCHCA: County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remain flat

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained relatively flat, according to the latest data, with a slight uptick in the patient count, continuing a slowdown of the summer Delta variant-fueled surge. Hospitalizations ticked up from 368 Wednesday to 371 Thursday, with the number of patients in intensive care dipping from 103 to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Brush fire burning 180 acres in Gorman area

A brush fire sparked by a burning truck quickly blackened 180 acres Friday in the Gorman area. The Emigrant Fire was reported shortly before about 1:45 p.m. near the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway at Vista Del Lago Road, according to the Angeles National Forest. The fire, which was initially...
GORMAN, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
754
Followers
977
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy