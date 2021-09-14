CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

What could being 'Big in Beijing' mean for Emma Raducanu?

By Jim White
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs messages of thanks go, few can have been as widely shared. When the new US Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu issued a statement on Instagram on Saturday night, thanking the Chinese branch of her family for their support, it didn’t so much go viral as start an internet pandemic. Within 48 hours some 600 million views had been registered. It wasn’t just that it was so charmingly delivered – it was the fact Raducanu spoke in fluent Mandarin that made so many take note.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Trump abandoned this giant trade deal. Now, China wants in

New Delhi (CNN Business) — China has applied to join a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership that the United States ditched several years ago, as the world's second largest economy tries to bolster its relationships in the region. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao applied for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China spews attack on new US nuclear sub pact with Australia – here’s what they said

China on Thursday attacked the new Australia, United Kingdom, and United Statues (AUKUS) nuclear-powered submarine technology partnership announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. China compared the partnership to the Cold War era and accused the U.S. of amplifying an arms race. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during...
POLITICS
ESPN

Emma Raducanu's US Open triumph could lead to over £20m fortune

Emma Raducanu's astonishing US Open triumph could lead to a fortune worth around £20 million ($27.7 million) over the next two years and that may be just the start, according to sports marketing experts. The 18-year-old Briton was almost unheard before reaching the fourth round at this year's Wimbledon, having...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Simon Chadwick
Person
Sophia Yan
Person
Mesut Özil
Person
Chloé Zhao
Telegraph

High finance's continuing love affair with China should concern us all

Did you know there's a good chance your pension is invested in Chinese technology firms with ties to the Xinjiang surveillance state?. No. I imagine you didn’t. High finance is a black box. The funds which run our pensions invest in stocks and shares around the world without any accountability, and increasingly – when it comes to China at least – their priorities are starkly at odds with those of the British public.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#South China#Us Open Tennis#Chinese#Dongbei#Airpods#Iphone#Eurasian#The Lyon Business School#North Korean#Han
washingtonnewsday.com

As Evergrande falls apart, China’s housing market may become stagnant—and what this means for Beijing.

As Evergrande falls apart, China’s housing market may become stagnant—and what this means for Beijing. Thursday could be the start of a chain of events that leads to the Evergrande Group, China’s second-largest property developer, collapsing. Evergrande could suffer its first of many loan defaults on its over $300 billion in debt due to a $83 million interest payment on a bond.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

'Grow up': UK's Johnson says world must face climate change

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell world leaders at the United Nations that humanity has to “grow up” and tackle climate change, saying humans must stop trashing the planet like a teenager on a bender.Johnson is due to host a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow Scotland in six weeks’ time. He is using a trip to the U.N. General Assembly in New York to press governments for tougher emissions-cutting targets and more money to help poor countries clean up their economies.In a speech to the General Assembly on Wednesday, he'll say it’s now or never...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

British pension funds plough more cash into China

British pension funds are ramping up their investment in Chinese companies despite growing tensions between the West and the Communist state. According to a new report by Hong Kong Watch, a pro-democracy advocacy group, the amount of cash invested by Western pension funds and other institutional investors in China has hit a record high in recent months.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
hawaiitelegraph.com

'US House Passes Bill to Compensate American

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The US house unanimously passed legislation to compensate CIA personnel and diplomats affected by the so-called "Havana Syndrome" while serving in Cuba, China and elsewhere. US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Foreign Policy

China Is Laying Climate Traps for the United States

Special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, representing the United States in China-based talks this week, faces a formidable opponent: a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) responsible for nearly one-third of current global carbon dioxide emissions. China burns more coal than the rest of the world combined—and pushes the United States to compensate for its own planet-poisoning ways. This is a major challenge for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden as it seeks to promote the “Road to Glasgow,” where the United Kingdom will host the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12.
U.S. POLITICS
audacy.com

Chinese whistleblower: COVID-19 was deliberate, first appeared in October 2019

A whistleblower who defected from the Chinese Communist Party claims China intentionally spread the virus that causes COVID-19 months before it informed the world of its existence. Wei Jingsheng said Chinese public health officials first discovered the coronavirus after an outbreak at the World Military Games in October 2019, hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy