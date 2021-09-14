What could being 'Big in Beijing' mean for Emma Raducanu?

As messages of thanks go, few can have been as widely shared. When the new US Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu issued a statement on Instagram on Saturday night, thanking the Chinese branch of her family for their support, it didn’t so much go viral as start an internet pandemic. Within 48 hours some 600 million views had been registered. It wasn’t just that it was so charmingly delivered – it was the fact Raducanu spoke in fluent Mandarin that made so many take note.