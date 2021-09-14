CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greg Wise on joining Strictly Come Dancing: ‘I demand that knickers are thrown at me!’

By Gabriel Tate
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Wise is used to being the bad guy. He has twirled his metaphorical moustache as a distant father in the BBC’s adaptation of Sadie Jones’s coming-of-age tragedy The Outcast, as an arrogant magistrate in Cranford and, of course, as archetypal cad John Willoughby in Ang Lee’s 1995 adaptation of Sense and Sensibility – on the set of which he met his wife of 18 years, Emma Thompson. But for the next few weeks, he will be ceding that role to Craig Revel Horwood, as he takes his place among the contestants on the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing. As of next week, he will also be writing a weekly Strictly column in the Daily Telegraph.

The Independent

Greg Wise says Emma Thompson told him to turn down movie deal to do Strictly Come Dancing

Greg Wise has revealed that his wife, the actor Emma Thompson, advised him to turn down a lucrative film deal to do Strictly Come Dancing.The Crown actor, who has been married to Cruella star Thompson since 2003, told The Telegraph in a new interview that he initially rejected the offer of competing on the BBC show.He said: “Then I told the wife and she said I had to go for it. I had a big job lined up, a three-picture deal that would have been quite nicely paid, thank you very much. I asked if I could do Strictly...
BBC

Strictly Come Dancing 2021

The multi-award-winning Strictly Come Dancing returns this September to BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as the nation’s favourite dance show once again brings glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to Saturday and Sunday nights. The celebrities waltzing onto our screens this year are Adam Peaty, AJ Odudu, Dan Walker, Greg Wise,...
Hello Magazine

Greg Wise reveals Emma Thompson's brilliant reaction to him joining Strictly

Greg Wise has opened up about his wife Emma Thompson's initial reaction to him joining Strictly Come Dancing – and it is brilliant. The actor, who wed Emma in 2003 after meeting on the period drama film Sense and Sensibility, told HELLO! and other publications during a Strictly Q&A recently that he had initially said no to BBC bosses, but it was Emma who told him otherwise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
