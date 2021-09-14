Greg Wise on joining Strictly Come Dancing: ‘I demand that knickers are thrown at me!’

Greg Wise is used to being the bad guy. He has twirled his metaphorical moustache as a distant father in the BBC’s adaptation of Sadie Jones’s coming-of-age tragedy The Outcast, as an arrogant magistrate in Cranford and, of course, as archetypal cad John Willoughby in Ang Lee’s 1995 adaptation of Sense and Sensibility – on the set of which he met his wife of 18 years, Emma Thompson. But for the next few weeks, he will be ceding that role to Craig Revel Horwood, as he takes his place among the contestants on the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing. As of next week, he will also be writing a weekly Strictly column in the Daily Telegraph.