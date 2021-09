'All writers learn from the dead,' declares Margaret Atwood in her brilliant book Negotiating with the Dead, an observation that seems to me as true for great couturiers as it is for many other artists. Indeed, Atwood goes on to observe that, 'You can learn from ancestors in all their forms. Because the dead control the past, they control the stories... so if you are going to indulge in narration, you'll have to deal, sooner or later, with those from previous layers of time.'

