Gerald Almy: Creating the perfect food plot for bucks

By Gerald Almy
Northern Virginia Daily
 9 days ago

Just throwing out some wheat or oats and calling it a food plot is not enough to draw in bucks. If you want to create a food plot that provides nutrition to deer and draws mature bucks out during shooting hours, you need to think a lot about things that surround the plot, what goes in the plot, and where it is located.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Bucks#Oats#Nutrition#Deer#Eagle#The Whitetail Institute#Imperial Whitetail Clover#Imperial Fusion#Biologic S Clover Plus
