Economy

Retire five years earlier by working from home

By Will Kirkman
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Savers can retire five years earlier by investing the cash saved by working from home as new figures showed the average Briton tucked away £241 a month by cutting commuting. One in six of us put the savings into a pension, according to Nutmeg, a wealth firm, squirrelling an average of £128. However, if savers continued to do this for 30 years it would increase pension pot by a third and allow them to retire five years earlier.

www.telegraph.co.uk

