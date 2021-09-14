Retire five years earlier by working from home
Savers can retire five years earlier by investing the cash saved by working from home as new figures showed the average Briton tucked away £241 a month by cutting commuting. One in six of us put the savings into a pension, according to Nutmeg, a wealth firm, squirrelling an average of £128. However, if savers continued to do this for 30 years it would increase pension pot by a third and allow them to retire five years earlier.www.telegraph.co.uk
