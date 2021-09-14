CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcantara takes no-hitter into 7th, Marlins blank Nats 3-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sandy Alcantara allowed one hit over eight sparkling innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 3-0 on Monday night. With two outs in the seventh, Josh Bell lined a single off the base of the right-field fence to end Alcantara's no-hit bid. The right-hander then retired his next four batters before getting lifted for a pinch hitter, leaving with seven strikeouts and no walks after throwing 96 pitches.

