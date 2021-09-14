CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkeye football alum “Big E” Ettore Ewen wins WWE Championship

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days after winning the CyHawk trophy, the Iowa football program can now lay claim to another piece of hardware: The WWE championship belt. Ettore Ewen, known to WWE fans as “Big E”, defeated WWE champion Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw to win the company’s biggest title for the first time in his career. In the storyline, Ewen cashed in the “Money in the Bank” briefcase he originally won in an eight-man match last July. The winner earns a contract for a WWE championship match that can be “cashed in” at any time on either the WWE Champion on Raw or the WWE Universal Champion on SmackDown. While Ewen is a member of the SmackDown roster, the company chose to have him cash in on Raw.

www.1630kcjj.com

