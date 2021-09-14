CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road rage in the driveway? Man accused of child endangerment after alleged fight with girlfriend | With his son aboard, boyfriend ran into practically everything in sight trying to exit premises

Texarkana Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Texas — A man who allegedly slammed his jeep into a brick garage, another car, a basketball goal and more with his 10-year-old son in the passenger seat has been charged with child endangerment and other crimes. Jermie Marshall Walston, 32, allegedly choked and assaulted his girlfriend shortly before...

