The Baltimore Ravens visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football for the first time in front of fans in Allegiant Stadium. The front end of the Las Vegas Raiders schedule is really going to test how good of a team they actually are, as they are facing teams who were all either in the playoffs or in playoff contention last season. The Baltimore Ravens have been a very good and consistent team over the past decade, and they will be the first team to invade Allegiant Stadium in 2021.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO