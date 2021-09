GRAYSON It took nearly the entire first half for points to find the scoreboard in the 51st meeting of the Battle for the Barrel. Limited to just under seven minutes of possession in the first half and collecting only three first downs, West Carter showed good things could happen in the blink of an eye. The Comets’ first three possessions ended in a pair of punts and a turnover on downs at the East Carter 26-yard line. But their fourth needed only three plays and 55 seconds to make a difference in the final outcome behind a Cole Crampton 7-yard touchdown with 3:47 remaining in the half.

