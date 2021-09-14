CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

It's Official: You Can Get The Best Breaded Tenderloin In Indiana At These 7 Restaurants

By Tori Jane
Only In Indiana
Only In Indiana
 9 days ago

If there’s one food item OTHER than sugar cream pie that the Hoosier State is famous for, it’s the tenderloin. Juicy, crispy, delectable breaded pork tenderloin is truly about as delicious as it gets, and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone in Indiana who isn’t a fan. We’ve done some looking around and have discovered seven restaurants that go above and beyond in terms of their legendary breaded tenderloin. These are our picks for seven restaurants that serve up the best breaded tenderloin in Indiana:

1. Mayberry Cafe, Danville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Et8a5_0bvGQ5F700
Mayberry Cafe/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXJOD_0bvGQ5F700
Sarah M/Google Local
Mayberry Cafe has been serving up some of the best tenderloins in the Midwest since 1989. From the first bite of their famous tenderloin, you'll know exactly why. Come hungry, because this sandwich - and every one of them on this list, really - is enormous. Take a peek at the menu here.

2. Lumpy's Cafe, Cambridge City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWqVC_0bvGQ5F700
Google Streetview
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yv1JK_0bvGQ5F700
Lumpy's Cafe/Facebook
Lumpy's is a legendary Cambridge classic and cannot be passed up. Next time you're in the area, be sure to grab a tasty fried tenderloin - or maybe just make a day trip out of it. Worth it! Check out its official Facebook page for the most up-to-date menu and specials.

3. Oasis Diner, Plainfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43G5I0_0bvGQ5F700
Oasis Diner/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QqmX_0bvGQ5F700
Oasis Diner/Facebook
Lovers of food and vibes will really dig a visit to Oasis Diner, in Plainfield. This location is most often seen on "Top 10" lists of... you guessed it... the best breaded tenderloin. Click here for a peek at the menu, among other things.

4. That Place, Indianapolis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNt56_0bvGQ5F700
Jay Pi Goodings/Google Local
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7jE1_0bvGQ5F700
A Cox/Google Local
That Place, in Indianapolis, is THE place for some of the thickest, juiciest tenderloin you've ever eaten. It's impossible to get enough, we promise. Come hungry. Check out the official Facebook page for all the details (and lots more pictures).

5. Four Day Ray Brewing, Fishers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5eza_0bvGQ5F700
Four Day Ray Brewing/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqyTs_0bvGQ5F700
Four Day Ray Brewing/Facebook
Four Day Ray Brewing in Fishers is synonymous with "delectable tenderloin." Since 2016, this local staple has provided Hoosiers with award-winning beers and incredible dishes from their scratch kitchen. Get the details on the official website.

6. Plump's Last Shot - Indy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYQC1_0bvGQ5F700
Plump's Last Shot/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNZxD_0bvGQ5F700
Plump's Last Shot/Facebook
Plump's Last Shot is lovingly named as a tribute to Bobby Plump of Hoosiers notoriety. It's too bad the tenderloins here are so big, because if we could, we'd eat more than one. Visit the official website for hours and specials.

7. Sugar Creek Brickhouse - Greenfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N7r9f_0bvGQ5F700
Sugar Creek Brickhouse/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tToTd_0bvGQ5F700
Sugar Creek Brickhouse/Facebook
Last - but certainly not least by any means - on this list is the delectable Sugar Creek Brickhouse. Hoosiers have been coming here for killer tenderloin since 2017, and we don't know about you, but we plan to keep coming back. Visit the website for a menu and more.

So, what do you think? What are your favorite places to grab some good ol’ fashioned breaded tenderloin in Indiana? Tell us about your favorite spots using this form , and we might feature it sometime!

The post It's Official: You Can Get The Best Breaded Tenderloin In Indiana At These 7 Restaurants appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In Indiana

Shop For Fresh, Locally-Sourced Fruits, Veggies, And More At The Valparaiso Outdoor Market In Indiana

Few things are quite as satisfying as getting great stuff for great deals. Bargain hunting is an American pastime, and Hoosiers definitely know their stuff. Did you know there’s a large outdoor market in Valparaiso, Indiana, that runs from June 1st to October 16th? It’s true! You’ll definitely want to check out the Valparaiso Outdoor Market in Indiana before it’s gone until next year! With bunches of vendors offering top-quality merchandise and goods at excellent prices, it’ll be hard not to feel like the accomplished bargain hunter you are after a visit.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

This 10-Mile Loop Trail In Indiana Leads To Two Crystal-Clear Hidden Lakes

We Hoosiers are pretty fond of hiking, and as such, the state is absolutely packed with can’t-miss trails. Let’s take a look at one that leads adventurers to an incredible, crystal-clear hidden lake. When it comes to Indiana lake hikes, this one is one of the best, despite the length. Put on those hiking boots, […] The post This 10-Mile Loop Trail In Indiana Leads To Two Crystal-Clear Hidden Lakes appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

The Burger Chef Murders Are One Of Indiana’s Lesser-Known, Most Baffling Crimes

It was a chilly night on November 17, 1978. There were four people working at the Burger Chef restaurant in Speedway, Indiana when the unthinkable happened, but due to nothing but circumstance, the full scope of the horror wouldn’t be understood for another 48 hours. What initially seemed like a petty robbery became a brutally vicious unsolved crime in Indiana history, and to this day, thanks to a bungled investigation, the facts are still hardly known at all.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

College Corner Is An Unusual Indiana Town That’s Also Partly In Ohio

Indiana has its fair share of awesome small towns. In fact, here at Only In Your State, we’ve covered quite a few of them (here are some of our favorites), but none are quite as unique as the one we’re covering today. If you’ve never heard of it (and somehow, quite a few Hoosiers haven’t), it’s a little town in east-central Indiana. It sounds perfectly average until you realize that half of the town is actually in neighboring Ohio. College Corner, Indiana, is also known as College Corner, Ohio, and it’s a lot of fun to explore when you get a moment. Of all the interesting small towns in Indiana, this one is probably the most unique, simply for its geography.
INDIANA STATE
