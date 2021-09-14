It’s Official: You Can Get The Best Breaded Tenderloin In Indiana At These 7 Restaurants
If there’s one food item OTHER than sugar cream pie that the Hoosier State is famous for, it’s the tenderloin. Juicy, crispy, delectable breaded pork tenderloin is truly about as delicious as it gets, and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone in Indiana who isn’t a fan. We’ve done some looking around and have discovered seven restaurants that go above and beyond in terms of their legendary breaded tenderloin. These are our picks for seven restaurants that serve up the best breaded tenderloin in Indiana:
1. Mayberry Cafe, DanvilleMayberry Cafe has been serving up some of the best tenderloins in the Midwest since 1989. From the first bite of their famous tenderloin, you'll know exactly why. Come hungry, because this sandwich - and every one of them on this list, really - is enormous. Take a peek at the menu here.
2. Lumpy's Cafe, Cambridge CityLumpy's is a legendary Cambridge classic and cannot be passed up. Next time you're in the area, be sure to grab a tasty fried tenderloin - or maybe just make a day trip out of it. Worth it! Check out its official Facebook page for the most up-to-date menu and specials.
3. Oasis Diner, PlainfieldLovers of food and vibes will really dig a visit to Oasis Diner, in Plainfield. This location is most often seen on "Top 10" lists of... you guessed it... the best breaded tenderloin. Click here for a peek at the menu, among other things.
4. That Place, IndianapolisThat Place, in Indianapolis, is THE place for some of the thickest, juiciest tenderloin you've ever eaten. It's impossible to get enough, we promise. Come hungry. Check out the official Facebook page for all the details (and lots more pictures).
5. Four Day Ray Brewing, FishersFour Day Ray Brewing in Fishers is synonymous with "delectable tenderloin." Since 2016, this local staple has provided Hoosiers with award-winning beers and incredible dishes from their scratch kitchen. Get the details on the official website.
6. Plump's Last Shot - IndyPlump's Last Shot is lovingly named as a tribute to Bobby Plump of Hoosiers notoriety. It's too bad the tenderloins here are so big, because if we could, we'd eat more than one. Visit the official website for hours and specials.
7. Sugar Creek Brickhouse - GreenfieldLast - but certainly not least by any means - on this list is the delectable Sugar Creek Brickhouse. Hoosiers have been coming here for killer tenderloin since 2017, and we don't know about you, but we plan to keep coming back. Visit the website for a menu and more.
So, what do you think? What are your favorite places to grab some good ol’ fashioned breaded tenderloin in Indiana? Tell us about your favorite spots using this form , and we might feature it sometime!
The post It’s Official: You Can Get The Best Breaded Tenderloin In Indiana At These 7 Restaurants appeared first on Only In Your State .
Comments / 15