It’s Official: You Can Get The Best Breaded Tenderloin In Indiana At These 7 Restaurants

Indiana is a lovely state, and there are plenty of places all over that you could probably compare to one another in terms of the greenery. One of our favorite places to cover – Shades State Park – is one of those. The greenery is everywhere, from top to bottom, and in the warmer months, it’s undeniably perfect for those of us who really love admiring nature in all its splendor. There’s another, lesser-known park, though, that is also vibrant and green during the spring and summer months – one that doesn’t get as much love as, say, Shades does. Believe it or not, Mounds State Park is one of the greenest places in Indiana, and you’ll want to explore it as soon as you can. Come for the greenery, stay for the history!

