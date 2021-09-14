The Charming Library Cafe In Michigan Where Books And Brews Are Combined

You don’t have to be a coffee fanatic to appreciate a wonderful cafe. Michigan is chock full of fantastic little spots, many with their own unique themes and decorative touches. One special spot here in the Great Lakes State is a real dream come true for bookworms, offering a library vibe alongside classic cafe menu items. You’ll be delighted as soon as you step inside.

Cafe 1923 is located on Holbrook Avenue in the fascinating town of Hamtramck.

This local treasure is overflowing with timeless charm, friendly service, and an atmosphere that’s impossible to outdo. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a true regular, you’ll find plenty to appreciate here.

The cafe sits within a quaint corner building and features a vintage-inspired exterior that will draw you in. It’s easy to see why Hamtramck locals and out-of-towners alike are enamored with Cafe 1923.

Upon entering, you’ll find a vibrant and comfortable space that’s ideal for meeting with pals, doing a bit of studying, or simply unwinding outside the house. This is anything but an ordinary coffee house.

One of the cafe’s most beloved features is its library section. That’s right: when you stop in for a drink or snack, you’ll also spot cozy seating areas and shelves loaded with an eclectic array of titles.

Curl up with a good book as you enjoy an espresso or chai tea latte. With a wide selection of both hot and iced drinks, Cafe 1923 is a fantastic place to destress and recharge during every season.

You can also pick simple but delicious fare like wraps, pastries, and bagels. If you’re lucky, you might even have the chance to appreciate live music from local musicians who frequent the coffee shop.

As you prepare for your next outing here in the Great Lakes State, keep Cafe 1923 and its on-site library on your itinerary. Voracious readers and coffee fans alike will easily fall in love with this locale.

For more information about Cafe 1923 and its amazing selection of drinks, treats, and books, click here . Have you been lucky enough to spend time studying or sipping tea at this fun destination in years past? Share your favorite menu items or titles with us by leaving a Facebook comment or recommend another coffee shop in Michigan by filling out our nomination form here .

Ready for a more naturally oriented adventure? Read about this fun new zipline in Michigan .

The post The Charming Library Cafe In Michigan Where Books And Brews Are Combined appeared first on Only In Your State .