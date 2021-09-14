CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Grateful for vaccines, Taiwan minister to lead Europe investment delegation

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aw6cB_0bvGPXal00

(Corrects typo in 6th paragraph to ‘as’ not ‘has’)

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Grateful for COVID-19 vaccine gifts and other support, Taiwan will send a senior minister to head an investment delegation to three central and eastern European countries next month to boost business ties, Taiwan’s foreign ministry announced on Tuesday.

Remus Chen, head of the ministry’s Europe department, told reporters the 65-person group would travel by chartered flight to Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Lithuania, who have together pledged a total of 60,000 shots to Taiwan, from Oct. 20-30.

It will be led by Kung Ming-hsin, who runs the National Development Council which is in charge of Taiwan’s industrial development policy, Chen added.

Taiwan’s relations with the three countries have continued to improve, he said, pointing to not only the vaccine donations but also last year’s visit of the head of the Czech Senate and Lithuania’s decision to allow Taiwan to set up a de facto embassy, with Lithuania planning the same in Taipei.

“This shows the unity of international democratic partners and friendship,” Chen said.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by these interactions, with Lithuania most recently feeling the brunt of Beijing’s displeasure.

Chen said the delegation would include representatives of tech firms in particular, including electric vehicle makers, though he did not say which companies would participate.

“Taiwan has many great industries and companies. The government must be a firm backer to help them go out into the world,” he added.

Major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn already has plants in both the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Taiwan has been heartened by the support of the three European Union members, as well as Poland which donated 400,000 vaccines doses earlier this month, though the bloc has not moved on Taiwan’s request to push forward with a stalled proposal for a bilateral investment agreement.

The EU has however been trying to boost cooperation on semiconductor production, tight supplies of which have especially affected global auto makers, including in Europe.

Taiwan is one of the world’s most important chip makers.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Why have Canada and Australia taken such a different approach to China?

Over the past two years, China has punished Canada and Australia for actions that the Chinese deem objectionable — and in response, both countries have faced unjust detentions of their citizens and sudden, harsh trade barriers. Yet these two members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance — which also includes the United Kingdom, the United States and New Zealand — have responded differently. That’s evident in the recent launch of the Australia/U.K./U.S. security pact called AUKUS, from which Canada is conspicuously absent. The agreement includes provisions to start consultations to help Australia acquire a fleet of nuclear-propelled submarines. Why was Canada...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Taiwan#Central Europe#Investment#Eastern European#65 Person Group#The Czech Senate#Apple Inc#Foxconn
Reuters

Iran joins expanding Asian security body led by Moscow, Beijing

(Reuters) - Iran joined a rapidly expanding central Asian security body led by Russia and China on Friday, calling on the countries in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to help it form a mechanism to avert sanctions imposed by the West. The body, formed in the 2001 as a talking shop...
WORLD
Reuters

Philippines supports Australia nuclear sub pact to counter China

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines is backing a new defence partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia, hoping it can maintain the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region, a view that contrasts sharply with some of its neighbours. Known as AUKUS, the alliance will see Australia get technology...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
The Independent

Biden angers France, EU with new Australia, UK initiative

President Joe Biden’s decision to form a strategic Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and Britain to counter China is angering France and the European Union. They’re feeling left out and seeing it as a return to the Trump era. The security initiative, unveiled this week, appears to have brought Biden’s summer of love with Europe to an abrupt end. AUKUS, which notably excludes France and the European Union, is just the latest in a series of steps, from Afghanistan to east Asia, that have taken Europe aback.After promising European leaders that “America is back” and that multilateral diplomacy would guide...
WORLD
AFP

Nuclear subs deal a risk to NATO: UK former ambassador

A divisive submarine deal between Australia and the United States, and claims of double-dealing against France, could undermine NATO, Britain's former ambassador to Paris said on Monday. EU foreign ministers are due to discuss the new defence pact signed between the United States, Australia and Britain, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Monday.
WORLD
The Guardian

Going nuclear: the secret submarine deal to challenge China

When Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and Scott Morrison announced a new deal that would provide Australia with the technology to run silent nuclear submarines as part of its navy, one phrase kept coming up: “stability in the Indo-Pacific”. The word the leaders of the UK, the US and Australia did not use may be more important: China. By striking the Aukus deal, an unprecedented agreement on defence cooperation between the three countries, the governments have moved to counter what they view as Beijing’s aggression – and prompted questions about whether the move is an ominous sign of a new ‘cold war’ mentality.
MILITARY
The Independent

French ambassador returning to US after Biden and Macron call discussing Australian nuclear sub deal

Diplomatic relations between France and the United States are on the mend after presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron spoke for the first time since the trilateral AUKUS alliance was announced.The deal between the US, the UK and Australia sank France’s $60bn submarine contract, leading to the unprecedented recall of its ambassador from Washington.In a joint statement following the call on Wednesday, Mr Macron said the ambassador will return in the next week after Mr Biden reaffirmed his “on-going commitment” to France and Europe.The pair agreed to meet in person at the end of October, likely around the Group...
WORLD
Reuters

Lithuania donates more COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan

VILNIUS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Lithuania will donate 235,900 additional doses of AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, the European Union nation said on Wednesday, after angering China by allowing Taiwan to open a representative office under its own name. China considers Taiwan its own territory. Lithuania, which also donated...
WORLD
AFP

Fears of hole in EU heart as German 'Queen of Europe' departs

Angela Merkel's exit from the stage is sparking fears of a hole at the heart of the European Union during challenging times -- but there are also hopes for a wind of change. Tributes have been growing for the German leader -- dubbed "Queen of Europe" by some observers after 16 years as chancellor -- ahead of elections this weekend to choose a successor. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte praised Merkel's "enormous authority" after helping steer Europe through years of turbulence that included the financial crisis, migrant crisis, Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who served under Merkel as German defence minister, underscored how important the former physicist's analytical skills had been for unlocking interminable EU negotiations.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Why the US should offer to buy France's submarines for Vietnam

The United States would achieve three objectives by purchasing a number of Shortfin Barracuda submarines from France and then giving them to Vietnam. First, the Biden administration would repair relations with America's oldest ally. Second, it would supply a rising security partner with newly potent means of challenging China's imperialism. Third, it would test President Emmanuel Macron's commitment to international security in the South China Sea.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
211K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy