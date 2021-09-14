CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers RB Raheem Mostert to miss 8 weeks; CB Jason Verrett has torn ACL

By Field Level Media
 9 days ago

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert is out for up to two months with chipped cartilage in his knee. Mostert left Sunday’s Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions in the first half and did not return. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Mostert would likely miss eight weeks.

San Francisco 49ers RB Raheem Mostert Announces Season-Ending Surgery

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Raheem Mostert, the lead running back for the San Francisco 49ers, announced on social media Tuesday that he planned to undergo season-ending knee surgery. In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Mostert, who chipped off a piece of cartilage in his knee during the 49ers game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, wrote that he decided to get the surgery after weighing his options and consulting multiple doctors. "This gives me the best possibility at coming back 100%," Mostert wrote. "I have ALWAYS come back stronger and I will this time, too!"
Raheem Mostert or Trey Sermon: Which 49ers RB should I start?

The debate between which San Francisco 49ers RB out of Raheem Mostert or Trey Sermon fantasy football managers should lean on in Week 1 has been building since Sermon was drafted in the third round back in April. Ahead of the first week of the fantasy season, what is the outlook for both Mostert and Sermon, and can you rely on either 49ers RB this week?
49ers RB Raheem Mostert departs after knee injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert was ruled questionable to return after a knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday's opener on the road against the Detroit Lions. After rushing for 20 yards on his first two carries, the oft-injured Mostert was immediately removed from the game after...
49ers' Mostert heading for knee surgery after cartilage injury; Verrett torn ACL confirmed

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 49ers are in familiar territory, digging down their depth chart to replace injured starters. Cornerback Jason Verrett, as feared during Sunday's 41-33 win at Detroit, indeed tore an anterior cruciate ligament to end his season. Running back Raheem Mostert also sustained a knee injury, though he's expected to return in two months from upcoming arthroscopic surgery on knee cartilage.
Kyle Shanahan
49ers RB Raheem Mostert, former New Smyrna Beach star, sidelined 8 weeks with knee injury

Raheem Mostert will spend more time on the sidelines after suffering another injury in Sunday's NFL regular season opener. The San Francisco 49ers' starting running back — a former football and track standout at New Smyrna Beach High — will miss roughly eight weeks with a chipped cartilage issue in his knee, according to The Athletic's David Lombardi.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: Loss of RB Raheem Mostert 'really sucks'

The San Francisco 49ers originally believed running back Raheem Mostert would miss roughly eight weeks of action with chipped cartilage in his knee. However, the situation changed Tuesday when Mostert confirmed he would have season-ending surgery. Per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spoke with...
