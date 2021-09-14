CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Hades' makes dying fun

By Ebenezer Samuel New York Daily News
yoursun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeath in video games is never good a thing. It’s a sign a failure, proof that you didn’t accomplish your objective. It forces you to redo a portion of gameplay, aiming to do better the second time around. It is not how the game is supposed to be played. Except...

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Inspiring People: Making masks fun in senior living

Most Floridians have been allowed to go unmasked if they wish, but the residents of senior living facilities have not. WINK News anchor Lindsey Sablan met one woman who took a mask mandate, grabbed a marker and made magic. Chris Wilson’s zest for life is plastered all over her face—and...
FORT MYERS, FL
Siliconera

Zagreus Nendoroid Announced on First Anniversary of Hades

Good Smile Company took to Twitter to announce that a Zagreus Nendoroid is on the way. The announcement came on the first anniversary of the official release of Hades by Supergiant Games, which debuted on September 17, 2020 for the Nintendo Switch and PC. Currently, only a promotional image is...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Incoming Hades Nendoroid will somehow make Zagreus even cuter

Is it actually possible for Hades‘ anti-hero Zagreus to be any cuter than he already is? Good Smile Co. seem to think so, with a weekend announcement that the hell-raiser is about to be immortalized in teeny, tiny plastic form, the newest pop culture character to join the merch-maker’s Nendoroid range.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
dotesports.com

Best horror games for Halloween | 2021

The month of chills is upon us, and with it, a collection of new horror games to indulge even the most courageous of players. With the new consoles out in the general public’s hands, developers have been aiming to push the limit of their game’s functionality to new heights. Graphics are cleaner, loading times are quicker, and the spooks and scares will be all the more chilling.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

New Hades Update Fixes Achievement Issues On Xbox

Hades has captured the hearts of many Xbox Game Pass users since its release last month, despite an issue regarding achievements failing to unlock properly. The problem seemed to stem from using Quick Resume at any point in the game. There was a workaround, but it was easy to accidentally forget about the issue and trigger it. Thankfully, developer Supergiant Games has pushed out an update that should rectify these problems.
VIDEO GAMES
New Jersey 101.5

Ideas to make masks in NJ schools fun

Now that the school year has officially started in New Jersey, one thing is definite – our kids must wear masks while inside the school building. Hopefully in the coming months, mask mandates for all school students and staff will be lifted. Until that time, we need to do our part to make it as easy as possible for our kids. One way to do that? Make the masks fun.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Supergiant Games#Underworld#Bastion#The House Of Hades#House
travelexperta.com

How To Make Your Traveling Time More Entertaining And Fun

There are thousands of people who travel daily for work or school-related purposes. This may include cab drivers, truckers, travelers by air, train, or even ship. All have one thing in common- slowness. The traveling time tends to be rather slow and can sometimes become very sluggish because it may include a lot of waiting and monotony. This article will give you tips on how you can make your traveling time as fast as possible by making it fun and interesting.
LIFESTYLE
floodmagazine.com

Angel Du$t Make the Vampire Lifestyle Seem Friendly and Fun on “Big Bite”

Sometimes I wonder if vampires are really meant to scare us nowadays. I mean, yes, the whole sucking blood thing is fucking weird and creepily and cannibalistic. But pop culture’s depiction of these cold creatures almost seems too fun (if not wholly empathetic). Take “Big Bite,” the latest single from Baltimore’s Angel Du$t, which comes with an Ian Shelton (of Regional Justice Center and Militarie Gun)–directed video that finds the band turning into a group of dice-playing vampires. Despite the whole restricted diet and the bad colored contacts, hanging out with members of Trapped Under Ice and Turnstile seems wildly cool?
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy