'Hades' makes dying fun

Sometimes I wonder if vampires are really meant to scare us nowadays. I mean, yes, the whole sucking blood thing is fucking weird and creepily and cannibalistic. But pop culture’s depiction of these cold creatures almost seems too fun (if not wholly empathetic). Take “Big Bite,” the latest single from Baltimore’s Angel Du$t, which comes with an Ian Shelton (of Regional Justice Center and Militarie Gun)–directed video that finds the band turning into a group of dice-playing vampires. Despite the whole restricted diet and the bad colored contacts, hanging out with members of Trapped Under Ice and Turnstile seems wildly cool?

