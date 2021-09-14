B&I Contractors' HR Director Michael Biskie Appointed to State of Florida Credentials Review Committee
Michael Biskie has been appointed to the State of Florida Credentials Review Committee. This brand-new committee will serve under the Reimagining Education and Career Help (REACH) Act—a Florida House Bill that was approved in the 2021 session. Biskie joins a roster of 16 accomplished industry, education and workforce development leaders who will bring additional rigor and accountability to the state’s workforce and education systems.www.srqmagazine.com
Comments / 0