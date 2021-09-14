B&I Contractors' HR Director Michael Biskie Appointed to State of Florida Credentials Review Committee

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles announces the appointment of Hansel Aguilar as the first Executive Director of Police Civilian Review Board. “Mr. Aguilar brings to the City a wealth of experience in the field of criminal justice including service as a law enforcement officer in Northern Virginia, as a police misconduct investigator in Washington, D.C. and as an inaugural member of the Civilian Review Panel in Fairfax County,” said Boyles. “The City is excited to not only be able to welcome Hansel but that we are also able to provide dedicated staff support for the Police Civilian Review Board.”

