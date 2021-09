One of the top storylines heading into the 2021 NFL season has been the injury woes of the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson and company hope to put that behind them in the first Monday Night Football game of the season in Las Vegas at 8:15 p.m. ET. After Baltimore lost its top two running backs to torn ACLs in the preseason, Ty'Son Williams is the next man up and included in numerous NFL prop bets at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Ravens vs. Raiders props should you make as you place your NFL bets?

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO