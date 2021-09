Nokia and Ericsson � two behemoths in the 5G equipment space � have been winning some of the big, early contracts to replace Huawei's equipment in US networks. "We needed a partner that could step up and provide a turn-key solution," said Frank DiRico, the CEO of Viaero Wireless, in a release. The company this week announced that Ericsson would replace Huawei's core, radio access network (RAN), microwave and router equipment across more than 900 LTE sites in Viaero's network, but it did not provide financial details for the effort.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO