Irene Quilantan, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2021, in Dickson, TN at the age of 78. Funeral Services for Ms. Irene Quilantan will be Thursday at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home. Ms. Quilantan will be laid to rest in Dickson County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:00 noon until 8:00 pm and Thursday from 10:00 am until service time at Taylor Funeral Home.