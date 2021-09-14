'Late City' is a novel that encapsulates the American Century

The Amazing American Circus is a role-playing card game with management aspects. In it, you play as a ringmaster of a circus troupe that has fallen into disrepair. Your job is to recruit performers, put on shows across the country, and earn fame and fortune. Each show you put on is essentially a card battle. It’s your troupe of Artists versus a fickle crowd. Instead of doing damage, you’ll play cards to perform tricks for their amusement, or to block your artists from taking damage—or “focus.” The more focus they lose, the fewer tricks they can perform—and if they run out of tricks, they’re out of the show. If you run out of Artists, you fail to entertain your audience, failing that encounter—and that’ll hurt your revenue.

