CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

'Late City' is a novel that encapsulates the American Century

By Hamilton Cain Star Tribune
yoursun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know this man: From George Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life” to the ailing documentarian in Russell Banks’ “Foregone,” he flashes back over the arc of his life when staring down the barrel of mortality. Robert Olen Butler offers a fresh spin on the conceit in his immersive if...

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Third Coast Review

Review: The Amazing American Circus Is a Novel Card Battler

The Amazing American Circus is a role-playing card game with management aspects. In it, you play as a ringmaster of a circus troupe that has fallen into disrepair. Your job is to recruit performers, put on shows across the country, and earn fame and fortune. Each show you put on is essentially a card battle. It’s your troupe of Artists versus a fickle crowd. Instead of doing damage, you’ll play cards to perform tricks for their amusement, or to block your artists from taking damage—or “focus.” The more focus they lose, the fewer tricks they can perform—and if they run out of tricks, they’re out of the show. If you run out of Artists, you fail to entertain your audience, failing that encounter—and that’ll hurt your revenue.
CHICAGO, IL
Dirt

In Upstate New York, an 18th-Century House With American Revolutionary History

Click here to read the full article. Kinderhook, N.Y., in the Hudson Valley, is one of the oldest towns in the entire state, with the name appearing on documents as early as 1614. More than 150 years later, Martin Van Buren, the only president whose native language was not English (he grew up speaking Dutch), was born there, which is how he came by the nickname “Old Kinderhook.” This elegant and pleasantly symmetrical Georgian manor house in Kinderhook was built in 1774 by David Van Schaack, one of the dozen-plus children of influential 18th century attorney Peter Van Schaack. It was...
REAL ESTATE
NJ.com

Union City author tries to parallel real life with a dystopian novel

Author Laura Hernandez says she grew up seeing the world from the bottom of the food chain, working since she was 14 years old in the service industry. And that’s the perspective of the main character in her novel, “Braintown,” looking at the world from the bottom up, and trying to fight and survive against more powerful forces.
UNION CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Olen Butler
Person
Al Capone
Person
Huey Long
Person
Sam Cunningham
Smithsonian

New Exhibition Examines Cultural Exchange Between American Artists and Venetian Glassmakers During the Late 19th Century

The exhibition “Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass: American Artists and the Magic of Murano” brings to life the Venetian glass revival of the late 19th century and the artistic experimentation the city inspired for visiting artists. It is the first comprehensive examination of American tourism, artmaking and art collecting in Venice, revealing the glass furnaces and their new creative boom as a vibrant facet of the city’s allure.
MUSEUMS
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Melvin Van Peebles, Hollywood Icon & Filmmaking Legend, Passes Away At 89: Report

Hollywood is mourning the death of an icon today (September 22). It was shared that legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, composer, and innovator Melvin Van Peebles passed away at 89, and throughout the day, fans and friends of the star have stormed social media with tributes. Melvin is the father of equally as talented filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the duo has been involved in creating some of the industry's most memorable and celebrated projects.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Century#Germans#French
nickiswift.com

How Much Was Melvin Van Peebles Worth When He Died?

Yet another Hollywood legend will be remembered following the news of Melvin Van Peebles' death. The influential filmmaker and African American pioneer died "at home with family at the age of 89" on September 21, The Criterion Collection announced on Twitter the next day. In a statement released on behalf of The Criterion Collection, Melvin's loved ones, and Janus Films, the late star was remembered for being a "giant of American cinema" who "made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape."
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Melvin Van Peebles, Influential Director, Actor and Writer, Dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the groundbreaking filmmaker behind “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadassss Song,” and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. “Sweet Sweetback” was a groundbreaking film a few times over. Van Peebles financed and released the film independently, paving the way for an entire ecosystem of indie cinema. Because he couldn’t afford a traditional marketing campaign, he used the film’s soundtrack album to build awareness for the movie. And most crucially, he proved that films by Black filmmakers about Black life in America could be a profitable endeavor, presaging the explosion in Blaxploitation cinema of the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
primenewsghana.com

I’m married but I am in love with a younger man

Love comes in different shapes, sizes, colours and ages. Even though celebrities have glorified that an age gap can never matter in a strong relationship or marriage, it’s not practical in real life. I have always wanted to deem it true; one day I could be with someone whom my...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy