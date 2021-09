NORTH PORT — Friends of Gabby Petito are planning a memorial for her that will include a butterfly release and a candle lighting Saturday evening in North Port. Lisa Correll is organizing the event. She took to social media to invite the community Wednesday. It will be at the tree in front of North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd., that has served as a focal point for local residents to remember Petito, the 22-year-old North Port woman who has captured the attention of millions of people across the country.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO