City of Hartford (WI) road projects completed
The following was posted by Hartford City Administrator Steve Volkert on the City of Hartford (WI) Facebook page on Sept. 13:. Chip Sealing for 2021 Completed: Fahrner Asphalt was in last week to complete this year’s Chip Sealing project to prolong the life of local roads. Several areas were sealed including S. Main, Loan Oak, Beatrice, Kissle Ridge and others. Chip sealing is the process of placing an oil based sealant on the road and finishing with a stone chip crust to protect the new oil while in cures.discoverhometown.com
