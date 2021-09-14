Watch: Knicks’ Evan Fournier hilariously rides NYC Subway

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have reportedly signed free agent wing Theo Pinson for training camp, which tips off next week. The 26-year-old guard previously played with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report Pinson’s pact with the Celtics on Wednesday morning. He’ll be a longshot to make the roster, joining Juwan Morgan and Luke Kornet as players set to attend camp without any guaranteed salary, but could be a candidate for Boston’s one remaining two-way contract. Pinson had a solid four-year collegiate career at UNC, and was the starting shooting guard when the Tar...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO