Roswell, New Mexico - Episode 3.10 - Angels of the Silence - Press Release
SINNERS AND SAVIORS – Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) race to find Heath (guest star Steven Krueger) in the hopes that he can help find a way to get Jones out of Max’s body. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) try to get through to Dallas (guest star Quentin Plair). The episode was directed by Laura Petzke and written by Danny Tolli & Onalee Hunter Hughes (#310). Original airdate 9/27/2021.www.spoilertv.com
