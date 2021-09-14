Roswell, New Mexico - Episode 3.10 - Angels of the Silence - Press Release

CHASTAIN IS HIT BY A CYBER ATTACK ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON PREMIERE OF "THE RESIDENT" TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, ON FOX. An attack by cyber criminals sends the Chastain ER into a tailspin and Kit tries to figure out whether or not to pay the ransom. The Raptor deals with a personal connection to the patients brought into the ER during the attack, leaving them all vulnerable. Meanwhile, Conrad works on balancing life as a new dad and Devon and Leela debate taking the next step in their relationship in the all-new "Da Da" season premiere episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Sept. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-501) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO